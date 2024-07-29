Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Get road ready at harvest field day

July 29 2024 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Refresh your knowledge about the current regulations for safely and legally moving agricultural vehicles, combinations and trucks on the road. Image supplied.
Refresh your knowledge about the current regulations for safely and legally moving agricultural vehicles, combinations and trucks on the road. Image supplied.

Farmers, contract harvesters, truck drivers, transport companies, pilots and agricultural machinery retailers are invited to attend this year's Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day on Thursday August 8 at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.