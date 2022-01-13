Forbes market reports from Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Agency. Yarding: 191 The first cattle sale for the year on Monday saw a very limited offering of cattle with 191 penned. Quality was very mixed and there was reduced competition from both feedlots and processors in a softer market. Middle weight feeder steers sold from 540c to 630c with heavyweights ranging in price from 520c to 575c/kg. The few finished cattle to processors sold from 440 to 570c/kg. Yearling heifers to feeders received from 450c to 590c with processors paying from 480c to 580c/kg. There was too few grown steers and heifers to quote. A very limited offering of cows saw heavy 3 & 4 score cows sell from 280c to 328c/kg. Yarding: 8750, change: 2300 Lambs yarded: 7400, change: 2100 Sheep yarded: 1350, change: 200 Numbers lifted to 8750 at Tuesday's lamb and sheep sale with lambs showing the biggest increase. Lamb quality also showed a marked improvement from the previous sale with better numbers of finished trade and heavy lambs available. Not all buyers were operating in market that reflected the quality on offer. Trade weight 20-24kg lambs lifted $5 for the better types to sell from $170 to $222/head. Lambs to 26kg sold from $215 to $248 with heavy export lambs ranging in price from $220 to $274/head. Carcase prices averaged from 855c to 890c/kg cwt. Mutton quality was very mixed and numbers were limited. Merino ewes sold from $143 to $186 with crossbreds ranging in price form $159 to $205/head.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/d9e8df68-49c6-4edd-9921-b443f711f769.jpg/r909_506_4496_2533_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mixed quality at weekly livestock sales