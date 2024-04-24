Forbes Advocate
Forbes uniting for Molly

April 25 2024 - 8:00am
The Forbes community has come out in support of Molly Ticehurst who was murdered on Monday raising more than $30,000 for her funeral.
The Forbes community has united in support of the family of Molly Ticehurst who's body was found in her home during the early hours of Monday morning. Her ex-partner Daniel Billings was subsequently charged with her murder.

