Forbes uniting for Molly

The Forbes community has united in support of the family of Molly Ticehurst who's body was found in her home during the early hours of Monday morning. Her ex-partner Daniel Billings was subsequently charged with her murder.
A GoFundMe page set up to support Ms Ticehurst's family "give her the best send off she deserves" had raised more than $30,000 as of Wednesday morning.
"On Monday 22nd April 2024 the hearts of everyone were broken, finding out that the life of a beautiful mother, family member, friend, educator, co worker and so much more was suddenly and tragically ripped away," Daniel Swanston, who set up the page said.
Mr Swanston said he started the page "hoping that I can help to ease a small piece of the pain by helping to raise funds to give Molly the best send off possible".
Forbes mayor Phyllis Miller said the loss of Ms Ticehurst had sent shockwaves through our community of Forbes leaving immense sadness.
"As we come to terms with the loss of a young life, we reflect on her place in our community and her contribution to the fabric of life in Forbes," Cr Miller said.
"We all knew her or knew of her. She was a young mother, a friend, a local woman who had her whole life in front of her.
"She played a vital role in our community as an early childhood educator, and she will be missed by the whole community."
Cr Miller said Forbes would honour her memory as its stands and speaks out in the hope no more lives are lost.
"Council is working with Lifeline and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMPHP) to provide services to those who need support."
If you need to talk, please reach out to Lifeline: Call 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online 1800RESPECT: Call 1800 737 732, text 0458 737 732 or chat online.
Bail was formerly refused for 29 year-old Billings when his charges were mentioned in Orange Local Court on Tuesday.
Billings was arrested at Fifield, about 100km from Forbes on Monday, April 22 after emergency services were called to a home on Young Street, Forbes.
On Monday afternoon Central West Police District, Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said Ms Ticehurst and Mr Billings were known to each other from a former domestic relationship.
Detective Inspector Darcy said his thoughts go out to the family of the victim.
At the time of the offence, Billings was on bail on other matters.
The case is expected to return to Parkes Local Court on June 20, 2024.
