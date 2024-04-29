Artists to recreate league 'team of the century' at 2024 Eugowra murals weekend

Recreating a mural that celebrates some of the stars of a century of rugby league in Eugowra will be the focus of this year's gathering of artists in the community.
Each of Eugowra's murals tells something of the town's story - and represents hundreds of hours of artists' handiwork - and the "team of the century" mural was one of those, lost in the 2022 flood event.
It was crafted in 2021 to celebrate 100 years of the sport, featuring 13 premiership-winning captains going right back to the 1920s.
Artists return to the central west on Saturday and Sunday May 4 and 5 - and bringing it back will be their focus.
Thirteen mural artists and sign writers are expected for the big effort, many of them returning long-term friends who have given many hours of their time over the years to create the much-loved mural trail.
This year they'll travel from as far afield as Berry, Gold Coast, Sydney and region, Braidwood as well as our own region.
The mural trail is more than 10 years in the making, with restoration works on flood-damaged pieces beginning in 2023.
Committee member Jodie Greenhalgh, one of the founders and driving forces behind the annual gathering, has been re-collecting the photographs and information for the rugby league mural in the lead-up to this year.
The committee is also progressing developing applications to return the Wings of Victory and NSW Farmers murals to public display.
There's another very special project in their sights too - to make a sign for the Diane Smith (Townsend) Memorial Eugowra Medical Centre.
Di was the long-serving medical centre receptionist and member of the volunteer committee as well as a much-loved member of the murals family.
Those keen to see the mural artists at work can make the trip to Eugowra on Saturday, when there will be markets in the Apex Park.
There will be an official opening and welcome at 11am.
