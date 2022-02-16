multimedia, photos-and-video,

Condobolin has won first spot in the Forbes and District Cricket Competition's A Grade grand final, winning their qualifying semi-final against Globe Hotel in convincing fashion at Condobolin. Globe, missing some regular players, was simply annihilated by the hosts in a game that didn't reflect the fact that these teams have only dropped three games all season. Globe was dismissed for 40 and Condobolin chased that down in a mere eight overs. In other weekend matches Batterpi defeated Globe Trotters by 58 runs in Forbes. Batterpi batted first and got off to a flyer with Angus King (29) and Brenton Howarth (29) getting them to 1/34 in the sixth over. From there the Batterpi maintained a run rate of four to five an over despite Globe Trotters fighting back, taking wickets. Batterpi lost four wickets in five overs before R Graham (35 n/o) stabilised their innings. He was ably helped by W Nash (11) before veteran N Corliss a couple of late wickets to finish with the figures of 2/25 as the Batterpi closed their innings at 8/139. For Globe Trotters M Hamilton took 2/11 off two overs and W Hamilton 1/1 off one. Globe Trotters innings began - and remained - cautiously. Experienced batsmen Edgerton (10), T West (17) and Corliss (27) all made double figures but the run rate remained relatively slow, Batterpi's bowlers dotting up quite well. Howarth (3/18 off five) took wickets through the upper order before captain Saar (4/11 off six) came on to clean up the tail. Jarrod Hall also bowled well, toiling for 2/17 off six. Globe Trotters all out for 81, the result meaning the end of their season. The Batterpi now play Postie Tigers in next week's B Grade grand final qualifier. A decimated Tigers team fell foul of a VC Reid that has come home with a wet sail over the last few weeks. The Tigers were bowled out for 47, which meant an easy run chase for VC Reid and an early afternoon for all at Grinsted Oval. Next door at South Circle Trundle ended Postie's season in the A Grade elimination semi-final, despite batting first and being in a spot of bother themselves. Postie took advantage of a pitch with a bit of movement to send Trundle's upper order back to the sheds with Moss and Robbins departing cheaply to some handy bowling from Forbes juniors Joe Ellison and Joe Nicholson. Postie had Trundle in trouble at 6/50 at drinks, but while Adam Hall remained at the crease Trundle had the ability to mount a decent score and that they did. Hall scored more than 60 to enable Trundle's lower order to get them past the century by the end of the innings. Postie bastmen simply collapsed. Brad Watt took six wickets with only Jed Matheson (15) providing any resistance in the upper order. The Tigers were dismissed for 47, a disappointing innings given they pushed minor premiers Condobolin for nearly 80 overs last week. This weekend: Globe host Trundle at South Circle Oval with the winner to take on Condobolin in the A Grade grand final. Condobolin, through their results, are no doubt favourites for the A Grade title however they have shown at time they do have an underbelly that can be exploited: it's up to the opposition to find it. A full strength Globe side can handle whatever Trundle throw at them however Trundle has a consistent bowling attack and if their batsmen support Hall they are capable of an upset. In B Grade a full-strength Tigers side should be able to rebound for a win against the Batterpi. A lot rests on the shoulders of Dan Sweeney for the Batterpi, with bat and ball, as well as Howarth and Saar to support him in the field. Tigers would love to see a big innings from town captain Jamie Sherritt to allay nerves of an upset.

