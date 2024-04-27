We carry their legacy with pride: Anzac Day 2024 commemorations

"Anzac Day is not just a day on the calendar, it's a symbol of courage, sacrifice and the spirit of our nation.
"It reminds us that we have a duty to stand up for injustices, and keep our mates' welfare at the forefront of our priorities."
Red Bend Catholic College student Sienna O'Connell reflected on the enduring legacy of our nation's service men and women at local commemorations last Thursday.
The crowd must have numbered in the thousands at the mid-morning march and service at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park.
Being part of it was a privilege, Sienna reflected in the commemoration address, one we're all the more aware of after the COVID-19 enforced lockdowns of 2020.
Sienna reflected on how very different - yet also very special - that year was.
"It was a cold morning and getting up that early was difficult, but when I stepped out onto my front driveway with a candle in hand I saw others in my street doing the same and was filled with a sense of reverence, camaraderie and pride," Sienna said.
She recognised the importance of continuing the traditions of Anzac Day, which again began with the observation of the Dawn Service at the Cenotaph this year.
"I too have a family connection to the ANZAC campaign," Sienna said.
"My great great grandfather was a lieutenant who served in the 12th Light Horse Regiment.
"He came home physically uninjured however with a heavy heart, suffering the loss of so many friends and his horse."
April 25 not only honours those service men and women of our past, but today, she added.
"It's a day to pay tribute to the men and women who continue to serve our nation. Their selflessness, dedication and willingness to stand in harm's way for the greater good expresses the spirit of ANZAC," Sienna said.
"Let us take a moment to remember the loss and suffering endured by so many in times of conflict.
"We honour the memory of those who have gone before us, and we affirm our commitment to building a better and more peaceful world for future generations.
"Let us carry forward the legacy of ANZAC with pride, knowing their sacrifices will never be forgotten."
Forbes RSL Sub Branch president Bryan Jones thanked the community for gathering in numbers to mark the day.
"We think of every man, woman and child who - in those crucial years - died so that the lights of freedom and humanity might continue to shine," he said.
"We nurture too the obligation of showing gratitude for the peace we enjoy and the responsibility of ensuring that freedom and liberty so costly won is not lost by our own indifference.
"Let us mourn with pride, and remember with equal pride those who served and still live."
