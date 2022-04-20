Forbes trainer Raymond Smith has booked two runners in the Million Dollar Chase semi-finals with wins at Dubbo and Bathurst. Miss Ezmae had a big win at Dawson Park last Thursday night, and Irinka Riley claimed his place at Bathurst on Monday. Jumping out of box three, Miss Ezmae ($1.33) raced out to an early lead through the first sector and the front was where she stayed for the rest of the race. Miss Ezmae cruised home to win the 516m race by 12 lengths ahead of David Pringle's Midnight Return ($4.80). Irinka Riley jumped from box seven, and sat behind the leader for most of the race, making his move on the home straight to win in 29.98 seconds. The Smith-trained runners will now advance to the semi-finals of the Million Dollar Chase which will be held at Wentworth Park in just under two weeks' time on April 29 before the final on May 7. Following the semi-finals, eight greyhounds will run in the final which is also to be held at Wentworth Park and the winner will take home a $1 million.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/b236bb49-3b46-4aa6-8748-874d7486b571.jpg/r0_43_960_585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Miss Ezmae books her place in Million Dollar Chase