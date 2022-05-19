Eugowra joins in the Great Aussie Coin Hunt

Australia Post's The Great Aussie Coin Hunt has returned with an all-new set of 26 $1 coins celebrating iconic Australian moments and quintessential emblems of Australian life. This year, Eugowra Post Office is not only included in this year's campaign, but the town also has its own unique coin, which features F for Farmers. The new coin collection, produced in partnership with the Royal Australian Mint, features an A-Z selection of Australia's most loved themes and icons that herald from many wonderful locations across the country, including Central NSW. With each coin representing a different letter of the alphabet, Australians will be on the hunt for Cockatoos, the Great Ocean Road, Irukandji Jellyfish, Surfing, Tasmanian Devils and Vanilla Slice, and well-known home grown brands such as Darrell Lea and R.M. Williams. This year, Central NSW is in the limelight, with a special coin representing F for Farmers, as it is well known for its farming and agriculture and home to one of Australia's biggest dairy farms. Jenny Bray, postal manager at Eugowra Post Office is thrilled to bring The Great Aussie Coin Hunt to the local community as it generates a lot of excitement. "We're located in quite a large farming area, so it's great to see one of the coins celebrating the hard work being done by our local community and all our Aussie farmers. I'm sure it will be the most popular coin here," Mrs Bray said. "Being in a regional area, we love to welcome visitors from far and wide who come to see our beautiful town and its murals, we have more than 30, and our Post Office is proud to provide support to our locals and visitors to help our community stay connected." Australia Post Executive General Manager Retail Catriona Noble said the new collection would bring a sense of fun and adventure to people with the help of their local Post Office, where the limited edition coins will once again be available. "The Great Aussie Coin Hunt is our most successful collectables program and this year we hope it helps to excite Australians about not only collecting each of the unique $1 coins but also discovering some hidden gem locations and stories in their very own backyard," Ms Noble said. "With many of the 26 coins celebrating destinations across each of our eight states and territories, collectors and adventurers of all ages will be spoilt for choice." Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said he was thrilled to be releasing this new set of $1 coin collectables in partnership with Australia Post. "Following the enormous success of the last two Great Aussie Coin Hunts, we are excited to once again give families around Australia the opportunity to participate in this fun and engaging national coin hunt," Mr Gordon said. The coins are available from today and Australian families and kids of all ages are being encouraged to head to their nearest participating Post Office, including Eugowra Post Office, or online to purchase the limited edition coins, with anyone who buys the full set getting the chance to go into a daily draw to win $1,000. Avid hunters are encouraged to visit aussiecoinhunt.com.au where they will find more information on each coin's letter, full terms and conditions for the daily giveaway. An exciting new addition to this year's hunt is an interactive map that includes road trips and travel ideas aligned to each of the 26 coins.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/53b01583-21ed-4f1e-b7b1-b42e30a89483.JPG/r338_271_3456_2033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Eugowra joins in the Great Aussie Coin Hunt