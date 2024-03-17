Calling our soccer-loving ladies: club looks to field women's team this winter

With the 2024 soccer season fast approaching, Forbes and District Soccer Club are calling for more women interested in playing to join their women's squad.
Forbes and District Soccer Club's Doug Mckenzie said they want to reinvigorate the women's squad, which will be named the Forbes DSC Matildas squad.
Mr Mckenzie said they are putting out a callout for those who are keen to play to get in touch, whether they have prior playing experience or newer to the game.
While the club has quite a few female players in their youth squads, Mr Mckenzie said these players have school and soccer commitments they have to juggle.
Mr Mckenzie said they have a females squad playing in the Parkes six-a-side competition on Saturday, March 16, but they can't all play in the Women's squad every week.
The Forbes DSC Matildas squad will play against teams from Parkes and Peak Hill.
Interested players can reach out to the Forbes and District Soccer Club to register by emailing forbessoccerclub@gmail.com or contacting their Facebook page.
The club is also hosting face-to-face registrations outside of Bernardi's Supermarket every Saturday morning in March.
