Lest we forget: 2024 Anzac Day services in Forbes and Eugowra

Our communities are invited to gather to commemorate our nation's service men and women this Anzac Day.
April 25 is held as one of Australia's most important national occasions.
It marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War, when the troops landed on Gallipoli in 1915.
The first Anzac Day commemorations were one year on, in 1916, including ceremonies and services, a march through London, and a sports day in the Australian camp in Egypt.
During the 1920s Anzac Day became established as a national day of commemoration for the more than 60,000 Australians who had died during the war.
By the mid-1930s dawn vigils, marches, memorial services, reunions, two-up games were firmly established.
More than 100 years on, it is a day Australians everywhere stop to honour those who have lost their lives in all military and peacekeeping operations our nation has been involved in.
This Anzac Day, Forbes will observe the Dawn Service and mid-morning march and service.
5.15am - Marchers are asked to assemble at Club Forbes to proceed to the Cenotaph in Harold Street.
The traditional service will follow.
Assemble in Cross Street from 10.15am for step-off at 10.30am
The mid-morning service at the Cenotaph is scheduled to start at 10.40am with the wreath-laying.
The march order is:
Club Forbes will be open for breakfast from 6am, and for lunch following the mid-morning service. Two-up commences in the auditorium from 2pm.
The day's formalities conclude with the lowering of the flag at 5pm at the Cenotaph.
5.45am - Dawn Service at the Cenotaph
Mid morning march and service: Gather at the corner of North and Broad streets for a 10.45am march to the Cenotaph.
The service will be led by the youth of the Eugowra community: by local Year 12 students with participation by local school captains.
