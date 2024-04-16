What's on in and around Forbes this week

School Holidays
Visit the Forbes Youth Action Team facebook page and book for the exciting activities coming up including, a fishing workshop, ice skating, silent disco, BMX workshop and much more. Don't miss out!
Thursday, April 18
$2 entry 5-9pm at the Forbes Showground and enjoy a range of food and activities for the whole family to enjoy. The theme of the night is neon so check out the glow in the dark fairy floss!
Sunday, April 21
At Lions Park at 10am participate in a 5km charity walk to support MND NSW and people living with motor neurone disease. More information at walktodefeatmnd.org.au
Monday, April 22
Enjoy an event that is designed to give parents/caregivers an opportunity to have so fun engaging in different activities while the kids are entertain. Enjoy live music, laser tag, novelty games and more at Lions Park from 10am to 1pm. Refreshments will be provided.
April 26-28
Explore vibrant landscape displays of mixed media artwork by members of the Forbes Arts Society at the Town Hall. Opening night is Friday, April 26 at 6pm. Exhibition opening times will be from 9am to 2pm Saturday, 27 and Sunday 28.
April 27
The 2024 Canowindra International Balloon Challenge promises an amazing spectacle at the Cabonne Community Glow. This experience includes Night Markets, Live Music and the highlight of the evening, the Cabonne Community Glow - where you'll see hot air balloons lighting up their burners synced to all new music. Tickets online at 123tix.com.au
Saturday, April 27
At Club Forbes experience the wonder of Roy Orbison in this brilliant theatrical portrayal of the man, his music, his voice, & his life. Tickets at 123.tix.
Sunday, April 28
The Forbes Sporting Shooters will be holding a come and try day for people who would like to try rifle and pistol. Shooting starting at 10am.
Saturday, May 4
View displays of collections from eras past at the Town Hall from 9am to 5pm. Travel through time looking at items for display and for sale and remember things from your childhood or your grandparent's lives. Mystery items to guess and vote their origin or use. Buy a collectable from our trading tables. Enjoy all day tea and scones. Entry is $5, children free.
EUGOWRA MOTHERS DAY PAINT AND SIP
Sunday, May 12
Visit the Eugowra Bowls and Recreation Club this Mothers Day and try one of their delicious mocktails or cocktails while creating a masterpiece. Nibbles are provided and free drink on arrival at 1pm. This event is $50 per person, booking is essential by calling the club on 0268592315. Spoil mum!
Saturday, June 1
To commemorate the significant milestone, Arts OutWest invites artists and supporters to join them in an anniversary dinner at Forbes Town Hall at 6pm. The evening promises cabaret style entertainment, an art exhibition and culinary delights by Eat Your Greens. Tickets are $110 per person via humantix or the Arts OutWest website.
Friday, June 21
Gear up for an enchanting family evening at ChillFest from 6-10pm, the perfect kickoff to Forbes' Frost and Fire. Glide and twirl on our synthetic ice-skating rink beneath the stars, indulge in delightful treats from food stalls, and join us for a cosy family movie night in the Youth and Community Centre. Tickets at 123.tix
FROST AND FIRE
Saturday, June 22
A night full of live music with friends and family, around the fire buckets with great food. And this year Forbes' own Vera Blue is coming home as our feature act. Tickets online 123tix.com.au
TANIA KERNAGHAN AND JASON OWEN
Saturday, June 22
Due to popular demand Tania Kernaghan and Jason Owen are returning to Club Forbes with Their superbly crafted 'Acoustic Party' concert. This concert has something for everyone to enjoy! Tickets at 123.tix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.