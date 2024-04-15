Country mayors talk housing crisis, solutions in Forbes

The housing crisis - and how governments can work together to deliver housing - was the focus of a two-day summit of country mayors in Forbes.
NSW Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson and Homes NSW Chief Executive Rebecca Pinkstone were among keynote speakers to mayors from regions as far afield as Byron Bay and Bourke.
They came to Forbes to hear about the action our council has taken to address the shortage locally.
Country Mayors Association Chair Cr Jamie Chaffey described it as a housing summit for the local governments of country NSW.
"Forbes have really been on the front foot, looking at how they can enter into the marketplace and deliver homes, be part of the solution," he said.
Forbes Shire Council is developing Goldridge Estate, releasing the first blocks to the market in 2021, and has also partnered with the NSW Government in identifying land that is to be developed in North Forbes with properties dedicated to social and affordable housing.
"Over the two days speakers from politicians of all persuasions, as well as very senior bureaucrats," Cr Chaffey said.
"The idea is that we can share our lived experience as mayors, councillors, deputy mayors and general managers about the issues on the ground about delivering homes.
"The best way for us to see change or see support from govt whether that be financial or through regulation is that we share that message."
It's been a number of years now since Forbes Shire Council decided to develop what's now Goldridge Estate to address the shortage of flood-free residential land in the town.
Council's investment has given private and commercial developers the confidence to further invest with more residential development under way, Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said.
"We borrowed money off TCorp to get our (development) under way and then the rest is history," she said.
It was a great opportunity for Forbes, she said, and the feedback on everything from town presentation to the tours of Central West Livestock Exchange and Moxey Dairy was incredibly positive.
When Rose Jackson, NSW Minister for Minister for Water, Housing, Homelessness, Mental Health and Youth, addressed the conference she highlighted ways she's hoping the State Government can partner with local governments.
Modular housing and tiny homes were among the topics for discussion, along with affordable housing for key workers, and work on existing social housing or social housing land.
Not forgotten was Forbes Shire Council's 2019 resolution to seek funding for a public shower and laundry facility in Forbes.
There could be a small fee for these amenities so the general community could use them during times of drought, for example, and they would be available to those experiencing homelessness via tokens available from social services.
Mayor Miller flagged the project directly with Minister Jackson - as something that doesn't seem to fit any of the funding programs available but would make a big difference in our community.
