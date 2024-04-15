Presbyterian Church pulpit to find new home at Scots College Sydney

The pulpit from the former St Andrew's church is to be donated to Scots College in Sydney, to have another life in the school's new library.
Forbes Shire councillors were asked to vote on whether the pulpit should be donated or remain in Forbes after a letter from the College.
The pulpit was historically located in the Presbyterian Church, built by Reverend Arthur Aspinall, which was purchased by the council in 2021.
Reverend Aspinall went on to be a founder and the first principal of Scot's College, and the approach about the custodianship of the pulpit was made by now Principal Dr Ian PM Lambert.
"The Scots College has always had strong links to Forbes through the Strahorn and Aspinall families in fact a memorial for Mrs Helen Aspinall (nee Strahorn) is pride of place in Aspinall House alongside a portrait of Reverend Aspinall ... and we continue to educate boys from these families and from the shire of Forbes," he wrote in a letter published in the March council papers.
The College is building a student centre in the Scottish Baronial style that features a classically styled library, Dr Lambert wrote, and the pulpit could have a very special home and new purpose there.
"Reverend Aspinall valued the skill of public speaking," Dr Lambert wrote.
"Every boy had to give a short speech which was judged by the principal and senior master.
"We hope to bring back this practice so, if appropriate, the pulpit would become a feature of the new library and a focal point for public speaking."
Cr Brian Mattiske welcomed the news the pulpit would again have pride of place and use.
Cr Maris Willis objected to it being taken from Forbes.
"I believe it should stay in Forbes, it's part of Forbes history, it was the history of the congregation of the church," she said.
"It's a lovely gesture to give it to Scots School however this is part of Forbes' history and heritage, I don't believe it should be removed from Forbes shire."
A majority of councillors supported the donation.
"It's going to be magnificent to see the youth of tomorrow using it," Mayor Phyllis Miller said.
