Presbyterian Church pulpit to find new home at Scots College Sydney

Updated April 16 2024 - 9:46am, first published 9:44am
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church is now owned by Forbes Shire Council. Picture by Essjay Photography
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church is now owned by Forbes Shire Council. Picture by Essjay Photography

The pulpit from the former St Andrew's church is to be donated to Scots College in Sydney, to have another life in the school's new library.

Local News

