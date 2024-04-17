Good run of well-bred cattle in increased Forbes yarding

Numbers jumped this sale with agents yarding 1552 head.
Quality was very mixed with some good runs of well bred cattle on offer along with a large percentage of secondary cattle penned.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a variable market with better bred and finished cattle holding steady to slightly better with plainer types easing.
Yearling steers to feed were firm to 4c better with prices ranging from 295 to 385c/kg.
The better finished lines to processors were limited in number and reached 320c/kg. The heifer portion was 4 to 6c easier.
Processors paid from 260 to 325c/kg while those to feed received from 250 to 324c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 265 to 333c/kg.
Grown heifers ranged in price from 240 to 265c/kg. Cows slipped 10 to 15c/kg.
Heavy 2 score cows sold from 208 to 225c and 3 score received from 238 to 252c/kg.
Numbers eased this sale with agents yarding 26,600 head. There was 19700 lambs penned and quality was very mixed.
There was a handy offering of heavyweight lambs penned along with the lighter plainer types.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a fairly steady market dependant on quality.
Trad weight lambs 20-24 kg were $5 to $6 easier to range in price from $122 to $160/head.
Heavy lambs to 26kg held firm to receive from $150 to $180/head.
Extra heavyweights were also steady selling from $170 to $245/head.
Carcase prices averaged from 616 to 650c/kg. The best heavy hoggets reached $136/head.
There was 6900 mutton penned and quality was mixed. Prices dropped $15/head with Merino ewes selling from $45 to $108/head.
Crossbreds sold from $50 to $100 with Dorper ewes reaching $105/head.
FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY
The next pig sale, to be conducted by VC Reid Smith Livestock, is on Friday, April 19.
The next Forbes Store Cattle Sale will be held on Friday, May 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.