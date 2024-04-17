Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Good run of well-bred cattle in increased Forbes yarding

April 17 2024 - 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Numbers jumped this sale with agents yarding 1552 head. Quality was mixed with some good runs of well bred cattle on offer. File picture
Numbers jumped this sale with agents yarding 1552 head. Quality was mixed with some good runs of well bred cattle on offer. File picture

Monday's cattle sale

  • Yarding 1,552 (up 773)

Numbers jumped this sale with agents yarding 1552 head.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.