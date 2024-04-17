Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rugby returns: Platypi ready to open season with Cowra road trip

April 17 2024 - 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ready to take the Platypi into the new season are Steve Jarick, Greg Moxey, Andrew Hubbard, Mahe Fangupo and Phil Prior.
Ready to take the Platypi into the new season are Steve Jarick, Greg Moxey, Andrew Hubbard, Mahe Fangupo and Phil Prior.

It all starts this Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.