Rugby returns: Platypi ready to open season with Cowra road trip

It all starts this Saturday.
Forbes Platypi open their Blowes Clothing Cup campaign against the Eagles at Cowra, with NSW Country representative Mahe Fangupo back in blue and taking on the first grade coach's role for our 2024 season.
Look out for some returning players, some new faces and a different style of rugby when they take the field.
Forbes Rugby Union Club president Sam Parish says the level of engagement across all levels of the club and rugby community has been outstanding - and it bodes well for the future.
He's thrilled to have Fangupo working with the experienced Phil Prior and Andrew Hubbard with our First XV, and to see Colts and Women's squads shaping up well too.
John Cole is coaching a women's side that's been drawing good numbers and Greg Moxey, Steve Jarick and Mick Ryan are coaching the club's Colts.
While a first grade side for this weekend was yet to be finalised as the Advocate prepared for press, Hubbard said the squad was strong.
Having Fangupo back and in the coach's role is huge for the club, and another returning to Forbes after taking the 2023 season off is Matt Coles.
Tikiko Noke - who's been recruited to rugby from Parkes Spacemen - is a very welcome inclusion along with Miniti Tonga and T Fox.
"(Cole) is a massive presence on the field so pair him with Noke, there's a couple of powerful runners of the ball there," Hubbard said.
There's a couple of powerful runners of the ball there - and we've got the players to back them up.- Andrew Hubbard
"I think we've got the players to complement and back them up as well."
The side has only had one pre-season trial, so Hubbard predicts they'll continue to build and develop in the new style of play through these early rounds of competition.
"We've got a lot to build with," he said.
"I'm pretty excited about the season, and the committee's working hard."
One of the growth areas for the club is the Colts, with the age group expanded to Under 19s.
Coach Greg Moxey says the numbers are pretty good - and this year's competition is looking solid with seven teams registered.
"The boys are going to get a good amount of footy and are keen," he said.
There's a contingent of the boys who are making the step up from the junior ranks, from the 2023 Under 16s grand final team.
"I've had them since under 12s pretty much all the way through, so that's great to see for a small town to have those boys keep coming back," Moxey said.
They'll line up alongside some of the continuing players from our 2023 Colts side, who also contested the grand final.
As the Colts competition includes teams from Parkes and Mudgee, whose first grade sides play in the New Holland Cup, the Colts won't play alongside the seniors every weekend.
Other grades at Cowra
