whats-on, George Ellis, Conductor, Australia Day, Cabonne, Australia Day Ambassador, National Australia Day Council, NADC, Musical

Activities for Australia Day in Eugowra will commence with an event at the Eugowra Memorial Swimming Pool early in the day. The pool will be open from 8am to 11am with free entry. There will be bacon and egg rolls and sausage sandwiches on sale. All profits from the barbecue will go to a charity yet to be chosen. There will be a competition for chalk drawing on the concrete with prizes on offer. This year Eugowra is included in the Cabonne Council trail of official events. For Eugowra this means the representatives from Cabonne Council, including the Ambassador George Ellis, will be present at the Eugowra Community Bowls and Recreation Club when activities commence at 2pm. Presentations will be made to the Eugowra Citizen of the Year, the Junior Citizen of the Year and the Group of the Year. There will also be Certificates of Appreciation from the Community to deserving citizens and the naming of Event of the Year. Ambassador, George Ellis, is an Australian conductor, orchestrator and award-winning composer who has travelled the globe. "Serving as an Australia Day Ambassador in beautiful rural NSW these last three-years [have been] my favourite Australia Day experiences," Mr Ellis said. "I have met some incredibly inspirational and selfless people who love to help others." Having toured with the Sydney Orchestra to many regional areas across the state, Mr Ellis found that working closely with rural communities was an important factor for him in spreading creativity as ambassador for 2022. "For many years, I toured with the Sydney Opera House Orchestra around NSW [and] we performed concerts for children [in] beautiful places, from Broken Hill to Murwillumbah to Albury," Mr Ellis explained. Everyone will be made very welcome to attend the Australia Day activity at the club and ask that you please take a plate of food to share for afternoon tea.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/e22099c2-ba9f-4468-b61e-e349b098b804.jpg/r0_20_4956_2820_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg