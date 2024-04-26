Parkes gathers for Anzac Day services

Warrent Officer Class Two Benjamin Michalk delivered an inspiring speech to the Parkes community at the Parkes Anzac Day service as this year's special guest speaker.
Warrent Officer Class Two Michalk was introduced to Parkes as a local boy who originally comes from Cookamidgera and attended Parkes High School.
Our roving photographer Jenny Kingham was there to capture some of the faces in the crowd.
