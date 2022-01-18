The last of the 2021 major title at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club was played on a hot Sunday afternoon with the final of the Minor Triples before a small but enthusiast group of supporters for both trios. After the scheduled 21 ends winners were Laurie Spackman (lead), Bobby Grant (second) for skip Sid Morris over David Williams (lead), Rob Priest (second) with skip Robert 'Pooch' Dukes. The winners combined well to keep their nose in front all the way despite the best efforts of the runners-up doing all to claw their back into the game. The Morris trio led 7-2 after seven ends, then 16-9 after 14 before losing the last seven ends 8-6 for a final score of 21-17. All eyes will not centre on the 2022 titles where organisers will be hoping for a better run to the finals in both grades, major and minor, with last year's scheduled games interrupted due to covid, players unavailable and wet weather. In near perfect conditions last Wednesday morning 26 played a variety of deliveries where the card draw winners were two gentlemen of the game, Geoff Coles and Bob Grant with a 18-13 win over Ron Thurtell and Sid Morris in a game lasting 16 ends. They led 11-5 at 'oranges' prior to dropping the final two ends 4-0. A game of triples took place over 14 ends with John Baass, Denny Byrnes and Lindsay Willding coming out on top 16-9 over Cherie Vincent, Peter Mackay and Christian West after it was 6-all after seven. Trevor Currey and Scott McKellar held on to win 18-17 over Geoff West and Cliff Nelson over 18 ends. While winning they lost the last six ends 10-3. Leads David Williams and Jim Moloy shared honours with resting touches prior to the 'Mayor of Eugowra' teaming with John Kennedy to win 22-15 over the David and Barry Shine 22-15 coming from 14-13 down after 16 of 22 ends. Another pairing to finish strong were Eddie Gould and Lyall Strudwick winning 23-18 against Fred Vogelsang and Tony Bratton, also over 22 ends. They only led by one before taking three over the last two ends. Max Vincent and Paul Doust got the better of John Browne and Alf Davies late winning 19-13 in 22 ends after it was 9-all at half time. Heading to Flint St Butchery as in-club voucher winners will be Scott McKellar and Denny Byrnes. Wednesday bowls open is to everyone looking for a 'roll' with noms from 9.30am for a 10am start. After looking at results from minor championships games the past season it is amazing the number of bowlers who started their careers in Wednesday bowls. Come along and enjoy a morning out in pleasant surrounds in equally happy company. For more information on bowls and what's on at the 'Bowlie' phone the club on 6852 1499. Social bowls are played every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon, Friday evening and Sunday morning. Lunch and dinner is also served at the club Wednesday to Sunday via the Shaoming Chinese Golden Century Restaurant. Phone 6855 6506. Bowlers, good, average and bad are invited to have a 'roll' on Wednesday, Australia Day, with noms in by 9.30am for the draw followed by a 10am start. This an open event, draw for partners.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/468fbf1b-6fbb-4652-bcb9-6c5fdc2df849.jpg/r308_313_2635_1628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Team Morris to contest Forbes men's lawn bowls minor triples final