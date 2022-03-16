whats-on,

Plans are in well in hand for the annual Forbes Rugby Union Golf Day raising funds for the Peter Murphy Memorial Fund. To be held tomorrow week (Friday March 25) the four person ambrose event is open to all, regular golfers to beginners, ladies and men, young and old. Registrations from 11.30am for briefing at 12.45pm for a shot gun start at 1pm. Fees $25 members, $50 non members. Traditionally the day is align with the FRUC President's Lunch and raised funds for a few charities and local businesses including the Peter Murphy Memorial Fund and Forbes Canassist (who usually provide a barbecue lunch for a donation and also receive any funds from drinks cart on the day). The Forbes Golfers Association will be setting up nearest the pin and longest drive while there will be a trophy for the winners plus golf shirts purchased from the Forbes Pro-Shop.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/b943f0c3-3170-4fa5-a4b1-06c4da8a9b74.jpg/r0_102_640_464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sign up for rugby fundraiser golf day