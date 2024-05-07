Forbes pennants bowlers in contention, but Parkes takes the round

With only one round remaining in Zone 4 for Forbes lawn bowlers in pennants this weekend they will be playing for much needed pride only as the semi finals are all but decided.
While the 7s had last weekend off the club's premier side, the 3's, played two rounds and while an improvement against Parkes B@S (Town Club) and Dubbo Macquarie they were unable to collect 'the chocolates'.
On Saturday against Parkes the three Forbes sides were in contention for a great part of the 'board' score but eventually fell short 40-55 for a 9-1 total with the visitors winning two games to one.
Forbes' only win went down to the wire where lead Ian Hodges, second Shane Bolam third 'Bert' Bayley for skip Christian West won 19-16 over the Mark Fitzalan four courtesy a four score on the last two ends.
In the end the start by the West four proved a deciding factor leading 5-0 after three ends only to be behind 12-8 after 10 then courtesy a four on the next they levelled at 12-all. It was 15-all after 14 of the 17 ends played for Parkes to hit the lead with a single. The Forbes 'boys' then stood up to take a three then a single on the last for a well deserved win.
Not so fortunate were John Cutler, Kerry Roach, John Kennedy for skip Viv Russell who went down 13-18 to the Parkes four with Mark Dwyer at the helm.
Again a bright start by Forbes to lead 5-3 after four only to then trail 8-10 after 11. Try as they may the Forbes four were unable to bridge the gap losing the run home of 18 ends 8-5.
Clint Hurford, Brett Davenport, Jeff Nicholson and Robert Dukes found the Michael Went four on song going down 8-21 in 19 ends. Parkes were always in command leading 12-1 after six, 16-4 after 12 coasting the line 5-4.
On Sunday Dubbo Macquarie won 8.5 to 1.5 after the teams shared a win each, a tie each then a close victory to Dubbo but good enough for the 'board' winning of 63-58.
Brett Davenport, Greg Gunn, Robert Dukes and Brian Asimus stole the 'show' on the last winning 21-20 win over the Dubbo four skipped by John Schreiber. The two shared the lead early prior to 9-all after 10 ends for Dubbo to then lead 15-10 after 16.
Forbes took three of the last five ends with scores of a five, four to finish with a two on the last for victory against five shots to the visitors.
It cannot get any closer then 18-all after the scheduled 21 ends where Forbes represented by Peter Besgrove, Ian Hodges, 'Bert' Bayley and Christian West shared honours with Dubbo's Steve Harper skipped four.
As expected little between the two, 10-9 to Dubbo after 12, 15-13 to Forbes after 18 then 18-15 to Dubbo with one end to play. History has it a three to Forbes to finish for shared points.
It all came down to game three, a 25-19 win to Dubbo's Daniel Stanley skipped four against the Forbes combo of John Cutler, Kerry Roach, John Kennedy and skip Viv Russell. It looked good for Forbes early leading 11-2 after nine prior to the visitors finding line and length to lead 16-13 after 15. A lead they never gave up winning the last six ends 9-6 highlighted by a five on end 18 for a 25-13 led. Forbes did win the last three ends but the 'bird had flown'.
In 3's this weekend Forbes travel to Dubbo to play Macquarie while the 7's head to Parkes taking on the Railway Club. As mentioned both are dead rubbers in this year's Zone competition. But pride does come into it, wins in both both would do wonders for Forbes bowls.
You talk about brilliant, exciting finishes in sport. Look no further then the 25-24 win by Shayne Staines over Dale Scott in Minor Singles last weekend. Both played exceptional bowls over 30 ends where blows were traded like heavyweight boxers.
It was 6-all after eight then 10-all after 13 with Dale dominating to lead 20-12 after 19 then 23-13 after 22. The 'ol soccer legend Shayne rose to the occasion to trail 19-23 after 27 with Dale then picking up a single on the next for 24-19 and only one from victory. A two by Shayne made it interesting at 24-21 with Dale still only needing the one for victory. But no, a four to Shayne on the last spoiled the party advancing to the next round of the major.
In another Major Singles Annette Tisdell did not give Michael Coles any lee-way winning 25-10 over 16 ends leading 13-4 after eight gradualling forging ahead to the finish.
SOCIAL BOWLS - Youth along with knowledge and experience had Ray Dunstan and Cliff Nelson drawn as WEDNESDAY morning winners coming out on top with a stunning 22-9 win in 16 ends over Irene Riley and John Gorton. It was 6-all after nine prior to the wily two stamping their authority.
Drawn as runners-up were Terese Davis and Noel Jolliffe with a nail biting 11-9 victory in 16 over Angela Dent and Billy Cowell. 6-all after nine, 7-all after 11, 8-all after 13 then 9-all before the last. As they say, 'Never trust a wounded Dragon'.
The remaining games were slightly more one-sided headed by the 15-9 win by Leslie Dunstan who had the club's No 1's as shared skips. We're talking the Mackay's, Ann and Peter. With P at the helm they started brilliantly to lead Bill Looney and Sue Smith 11-1 after eight of 18 ends. Enter Ann. The run home went the opposite way 8-5 to Bill and Sue. They said it was Peter's coaching from the sideline!
Geoff Coles and Dale Scott finished early after 19 ends winning 19-6 over Bill Scott and Kerry Dunstan. They led 10-4 after 11. Tania (or is it Mary?) Elsley and Paul Doust had no answer to the form of lead John Browne for Barry Shine in a game of friendly banter going down 9-22 in 20 ends.
In the last Bill O'Connell, Gail McKay and Lyall Strudwick proved to strong for Barry White, Fred Vogelsang and Laurie Crouch in 14 going down 21-8 leading 10-4 after seven. In-club winners has Peter Mackay and Cliff Nelson are heading to Flint St Butchery.
Only two games on SUNDAY morning and both slightly one-sided. In triples Grahame Reilly, Mick Merritt and Al Phillips had all the answers winning 22-8 over Ange Dwyer, Black Clifford and Cheree Vincent in 14 leading 15-6 after nine.
In pairs Billy Cowell and Dale Scott won 18-7 over Jason Howell and Clint Hurford only just in front 7-5 after eight and the half way mark of 18. Resting touchers come easy on Sunday morning with Jason Howell picking up one last weekend while he also had a sweet tooth collecting a raspberry.
Rooster wheel winners, John Cutler, Brett Davenport, Pat O'Neill, Dale Scott, Cheree Vincent, Peter Besgrove, Paul Hodge and Mick Merritt.
