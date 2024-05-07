Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Forbes pennants bowlers in contention, but Parkes takes the round

Updated May 7 2024 - 9:20pm, first published 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Hodges led for Forbes' winning Pennants 3s team of Shane Bolam, 'Bert' Bayley and skip Christian West against Parkes in rainy conditions Saturday. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Ian Hodges led for Forbes' winning Pennants 3s team of Shane Bolam, 'Bert' Bayley and skip Christian West against Parkes in rainy conditions Saturday. Picture by Jenny Kingham

With only one round remaining in Zone 4 for Forbes lawn bowlers in pennants this weekend they will be playing for much needed pride only as the semi finals are all but decided.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.