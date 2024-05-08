Fire and Rescue Forbes host community education, fun day Saturday

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is throwing open its doors for its annual Open Day on Saturday, May 11, 2024 and urging the community to "be fire safe" to help protect themselves and their loved ones.
Forbes Fire Station will be holding its Open Day at Rotary Park on Hill Street from 10am to 2pm with a range of free activities including firefighting demonstrations and safety presentations.
Families can also see the fire trucks, firefighting and rescue equipment up close and chat to local firefighters about the simple steps they can take to "be fire safe".
FRNSW Captain Mark Willis said "Open Day was an opportunity for firefighters to educate the community about the importance of having a working smoke alarm, especially in the lead-up to winter."
Come and meet the team that is prepared for anything on Open Day and learn how to 'be fire safe' and protect you and your family. For more information on FRNSW Open Day visit: www.fire.nsw.gov.au/openday
