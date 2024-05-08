Rugby league history restored at 2024 Eugowra murals gathering

A mural celebrating a century of rugby league in Eugowra will be returned to pride of place at the local footy field thanks to the work of artists and signwriters from as far as the Gold Coast and Braidwood.
The Team of the Century mural, lost after the November 2022 flood event, was the focus of the annual murals gathering
Sean Haynes, president of the Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association, touched on the importance the mural holds for the community in his welcoming speech.
"The football mural being completed this weekend is of extra importance to the families of the two men on this mural that we have lost since the November 2022 floods, that being David 'Shorty' Greenhalgh and also Ken Smith," he said.
"It will be great to get this mural back up in its rightful place down at the football oval to recognise all of our Eugowra men, who have made such a contribution to football and our community."
The other great project artists were working on over the weekend was the making of a sign for the Diane Smith (Townsend) Memorial Eugowra Medical Centre.
Artists were joined with 30 stall holders in the Eugowra Showground pavilion, providing goodies for everyone.
Mr Haynes also acknowledged and thanked long time supporters of the Eugowra mural weekend including Cabonne, Council, Givit and Rotary Daybreak Orange.
"These organisations have and continue to support our community and our residents both in community projects as well as directly to our residents," he said.
Cabonne Mayor, Kevin Beatty also welcomed artists and visitors to Eugowra on the special weekend.
"As you know the murals in Eugowra have become iconic. They tell a story about Eugowra, they tell a story about the places and they tell a story about the people. They are a great tourist attraction that Cabonne Council are very proud and honoured of and we'll continue to support these murals," He said.
"Congratulations to the mural committee, you've done a wonderful job.
"Thank you to the artists for coming out to Eugowra today to recreate this art. Amazing art that's all I can say about it. It's just incredible the work that goes into it and the talent that you all have so thank you and welcome and thank you once again for supporting Eugowra," he added.
The successful weekend saw both the football mural and the Diane Smith Medical Centre sign mural being completed.
Visiting artists, the mural committee and the Eugowra community are excited for what they can achieve next year at Eugowra murals weekend 2025!
