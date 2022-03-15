We had 27 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday March 12. A high number won three games: Colleen Liebich, Dorelle Scott, Elvy Quirk, Tony Thomson and Bob Murray. The big winners were: Close games There were 27 players for Golf Croquet on Tuesday. John Cole, Evelyn Mahlo, Kevin Rubie and Neville Spry won three games. The big winners: Close games On Tuesday 29th March is Seniors Week and we are going to have an open day for any one that would like a game. Please come and join us for a bit of fun and learn the game of Croquet. Croquet players please bring your spouses for a morning out? A nice sausage sizzle will follow the game. - See you next week, Pegging Out

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/3413e902-578c-4009-b29f-cf9b1234c4f7.jpg/r0_16_1102_639_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Croquet Club planning open day in Seniors Week