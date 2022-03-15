Croquet Club planning open day in Seniors Week
We had 27 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday March 12.
A high number won three games: Colleen Liebich, Dorelle Scott, Elvy Quirk, Tony Thomson and Bob Murray.
The big winners were:
- 14-8 Bob Murray and Merv Langfield
- 14-9 Dorelle Scott and Bob Murray
- 14-10 Alex Todd and Joan Littlejohn, Ray Burridge, Harley Stewart and John Farah,
- Colleen Liebich and Tony Thomson, Dorelle Scott and Alex Todd, Colleen Liebich,
- John Browne and John Allegri, Bruce Field and Tony Thomson.
Close games
- John Allegri and Joan Littlejohn 14 John Cole an Ray Burridge 13
- Harley Stewart and Cherylin Cole 14 Alex Todd and Merv Langfield 12
- Dorelle Scott and Elvy Quirk 14 Ros Rennick and John Farah 12
- Colleen Liebich 14 Barry White and Bruce Field 11
- Cheryle Toohey and Tony Thomson 14 John Farah and John Allegri 11
- Merv Langfield and Bill Scott 14 Lyn Simmonds and Neville Spry 11
- Elvy Quirk and Ros Rennjck 14 Sandy Hepburn and Carolyn Neilsen 11
- Neville Spry 14 Bill Scott 11
- Elvy Quirk and John Browne 14 Cheryle Toohey and Ros Rennick 11
- Barry White and Bob Murray 14 Ray Burridge and Joan Littlejohn 11
- Neville Spry and John Cole 14 Lorraine Todd and Jeff Liebich 11
There were 27 players for Golf Croquet on Tuesday. John Cole, Evelyn Mahlo, Kevin Rubie and Neville Spry won three games.
The big winners:
- 11-2 Evelyn Mahlo and Bob Murray.
- 10-3 Kevin and Jill Rubie
- 9-4 John Farah and Neville Spry, Carolyn Neilsen and John Farah.
Close games
- Colleen Liebich and Bruce Field 7 Bill Scott 6
- Denny Smith and Mal Smith 7 John Browne and Merv Langfield 6
- Dorelle Scott and John Job 7 Sally Perry and Sandy Hepburn 6
- Jeff Liebich and Neville Spry 7 Lorraine Todd and Ray Burridge 6
- Bill Scott and Sally Perry 7 Sandy Hepburn and Mal Smith 6
- Carolyn Neilsen and Colleen liebich 7 JohnFarah and Mal Smith 6
- Dorelle Scott and Ray Burridge 7 Bruce Field and John Job 6
- Elvy Quirk and Tony Thomson 8 John Job and Alex Todd 5
- Kevin Rubie and John Browne 8 Alex Todd 5
- Sandy Hepburn and Tony Thomson 8 Colleen Liebich and John Allegri 5
- Evelyn Mahlo and Mal Smith 8 Dorelle Scott and Sally Perry 5
- Merv Langfield and John Cole 8 Joan Littlejohn and Jill Rubie 5
- Denny Smith and Bill Scott 8 John Job and Bob Murray 5
- Neville Spry and Evelyn Mahlo 8 Denny Smith and Tony Thomson 5
- Elvy Quirk and John Cole 8 Lorraine Todd and John Allegri 5
- Kevin Rubie and Jeff Liebich 8 Bob Murray and Alex Todd 5
On Tuesday 29th March is Seniors Week and we are going to have an open day for any one that would like a game. Please come and join us for a bit of fun and learn the game of Croquet.
Croquet players please bring your spouses for a morning out? A nice sausage sizzle will follow the game.
- See you next week, Pegging Out