Variety Bash stops in at Forbes

The students at Forbes Public School are closer to having sensory walls installed in one of their rooms after the Variety NSW Bash came to town. Almost 300 people, 96 fun and colourful cars, plus their support vehicles have jumped aboard for the annual charity drive which stopped in at Forbes Public School on Wednesday morning. The Variety Bash donated $5000 to Forbes Public School, part of more than $45,000 worth of grants given to regional NSW schools during the week-long event. Many of the cars and drivers are dressed up in creative costumes and designs including movie and cartoon characters. Variety Bash entrant Tracey Rex said she entered the event with Stuart Black because they always liked cars and wanted to help kids. Tracey said her first Variety Bash drive was in 1998 and she jumped back on board in 1999 before taking a small break until 2005 where she has entered annually since with Stuart coming on board eight years ago. She said over the years it has been nice going back to some of the places she has visited and seeing the effect they have had. This year, their theme is the Avengers, with Tracey dressed up as Black Widow and Stuart donning the mask of Iron Man and are driving a colourful 1968 ZB Fairlane model. The Variety Bash has a more personal connection to entrant Eathan Smith who survived to adulthood due to medical equipment donated by Variety NSW. Eathen was born with congenital heart defects and was rushed to Sydney Children's hospital where he was put on one of the two life support systems donated to the children's ward by Variety. Eathan said he was only made aware of this after meeting his wife Laura Smith and her parents, who had been volunteering with Variety for many years. This is the fourth year that Eathen and Laura have entered a car in the Variety Bash with the theme of Lightning McQueen on their 1986 TE Gemini. Eathen said that they wanted to keep doing this to help kids in need and make them happy. Eathen and Laura said they are committed to supporting the Variety Bash, with their new baby following along with the event with Eathen's parents. "We'll never stop. Once you're in you're hooked for life really until you can't physically do it any more," he said. The Variety Bash's Janet Kilazoglou said their goal is to raise money for kids in need. "Variety supports kids that are sick, disadvantaged or disabled especially those out in the wider and remote communities," she said. Ms Kilazoglou said that their Variety Bash drivers each raise a minimum of $4,000 per car, but most go well beyond that. Last year the Variety Bash raised around $1 million and Ms Kilazoglou is hoping they can match that again this year. Ms Kilazoglou said that all of the funds raised will go back into supporting kids in NSW. After stopping in at Forbes, the Variety Bash travelled up to Ardlethan and then into Wagga.before travelling on to Wyangala, Bathurst, Wattle Flat, Hunter Valley, finishing up at Newcastle this Saturday, May 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/a16c6b9f-ef51-40c6-bf97-4c255924b3a0.JPG/r0_262_3149_2041_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg