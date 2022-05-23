Learn to spot a Swift Parrot with Eugowra workshop

whats-on,

Locals will have the chance to learn more about and potentially spot the rare Swift Parrot at a workshop later this month. Central West Local Land Services is holding a workshop in Eugowra to help people learn about Swift Parrots as the species begin their winter stay on the mainland. Central West Local Land Services Securing the Swift Parrot Project Manager David Kellett said the first reported Swift Parrot arrivals in Victoria in the past month has signalled the beginning of their winter stay on the mainland. "Swift Parrots breed in Tasmania, then fly across Bass Strait to forage on the flowering eucalypts in open box-ironbark forests in Victoria and NSW," Mr Kellett said. "While on the mainland, they are nomadic, spending weeks or months at some sites and only a few hours at others, determined by the supply of nectar." The workshop is a great opportunity for landholders and community members to find out more about the Swift Parrot and other endangered woodland birds whilst enjoying some birdwatching in the outdoors, he said. "It is imperative to the survival of the Swift Parrot that we work with landholders to protect, enhance and create new feeding habitat areas for this amazing bird as there are less than 1000 remaining in the wild. "Twice each year we partner with Birdlife Australia to conduct the biannual Swift Parrot surveys across parts of the Central West region." The workshops will provide information about Swifts and woodland birds which people can use to participate in the surveys and help contribute important data on bird numbers. The Eugowra workshop will be held on Monday, 30 May. Contact David Kellett for details 0456 757 438. This project is supported by Central West Local Land Services through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/fdb74e5a-45dc-430e-940e-ede2f15cfeab.jpg/r0_141_5069_3005_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg