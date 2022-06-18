Forbes Advocate

Sydney Hotshots' Secret Fantasies tour coming to Forbes

June 18 2022 - 3:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VISUAL FEAST: The Sydney Hotshots crew are coming to Forbes on June 23, on the road with The Secret Fantasies Tour for 2022. Photo: GLEN MORGAN PHOTOGRAPHY.

Look out ladies, the hunks from Sydney Hotshots are back to sizzle and seduce for one night only with a brand-new killer show.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.