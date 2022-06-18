Sydney Hotshots' Secret Fantasies tour coming to Forbes

Look out ladies, the hunks from Sydney Hotshots are back to sizzle and seduce for one night only with a brand-new killer show.
The two-hour production is described as a visual feast choreographed and developed by Australia's leading professionals.
Advertisement
With a totally interactive production, The Secret Fantasies Tour is the perfect night out with the girls - strictly 18 years and over!
It's a high energy production, with the perfect mix of killer dance routines, eye-catching costumes, acrobatics, and jaw dropping athletic male physiques.
Sydney Hotshots come from all sorts of backgrounds - tradies, cops, farmers and even firemen - to tour Australia and entertain the ladies.
They are selected from hundreds of men nationwide and put though an intensive "Hotshots Bootcamp", all graduating with an A + in hip thrusting!
Secret Fantasies is hosted by seasoned professional Paul Reynolds (original cast member of Manpower Australia and Las Vegas headliner), Reynold's showmanship and cheeky banter with our audiences makes for an extra entertaining evening.
"We're back on the road and the girls are just going absolutely nuts for the new show," the crew's emcee, Paul Reynolds told ACM.
"It's based on the movie, Magic Mike, so we've got that kind of choreography in the show and our all-new dudes are from all over the place - from various backgrounds, their ages from 21 through to 35 - and they've been hard at work, banging away in the studio to bring a really good, fun show."
Designed to have all the right elements as far as "comedy, sexiness and fun" go, Mr Reynolds says the regional cities are amidst the ones the team most look forward to - even after 15 years of the show's existence.
"It's done in really good taste and we've been doing it for a long, long time," he said.
"We travel into all of the small towns right across the country, so we especially love to go into these towns and leave everybody on a really big high - from a variety of music, lots of comedy, guys in costumes - we do a lot of stuff both on and off stage, it's a great night."
The Sydney Hotshots are at Club Forbes on June 23, book your tickets online!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.