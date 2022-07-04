News from Forbes VIEW Club

Forbes View Club is always ready to welcome new members who want to give back to their community and make connections with women in their area.
It provides a place to connect with other women, enjoy social activities and develop lasting friendships, while supporting the work of the children's education charity 'The Smith Family'.
For those new to the Central West, View provides the perfect place to meet like-minded women while doing something that makes a difference. At present Forbes View Club sponsors eight students.
At the June lunch the guest speaker was Sheryl Garner with the help of Susan Hodges from the 'Meals-on-wheels'.
Cheryl gave a very comprehensive talk on the service, which uses 130 volunteers delivering the meals, expecting to give out up to 17,000 this year. This proves that it is a necessary service for the community of Forbes.
Our Trivia night was held on Friday June 17 and this proved to be a very successful evening and a lot of fun and fellowship, while helping to support our Learning-for-life students.
The July lunch will be held at Club Forbes at 12 noon on Thursday 14th
New members are always welcome. Please contact Helen Pitt on 0427 201 445 for any information. Remember to book in early for the lunch on July 14 when the guest speaker will be Sarah Hazell of Flannery's Pharmacy.
