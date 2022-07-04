Rain reduces sheep, cattle yardings

Monday's cattle sale saw a sharp drop in the yarding, down 221 to 321.
With widespread rain in the drawing area numbers dropped sharply.
Quality was mixed with both finished and plainer cattle penned.
Yearlings made up the majority of the offering.
The usual buyers were present and competing.
Yearling steers to feed sold from 450c to 570c/kg.
Those to processors received from 533c to 590c/kg.
The heifer portion to processors received from. 540c to 588c/kg.
The plainer types to feed sold from 490c to 580c/kg.
Grown heifers were limited and reached 440c/kg.
A quality penning of approximately 80 cows saw prices lift 20c with heavy cows selling from 332c to 377c/kg.
There were 17,400 in Tuesday's total yarding, down 8550 on the previous week.
Sheep accounted for 1900 and lambs 15,500.
Lamb quality was fair with a good selection of grain fed finished lambs on offer along with the plainer secondary types.
Not all the usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.
Trade weight lambs were $4-$6 dearer with prices ranging from $156 to $207/head.
Heavy lambs to 26kg sold from $196 to $224/head.
Extra heavy lambs were firm to $3 better with those over 26kg selling from $211 to $265/head.
Carcase prices averaged from 773c to 816c/kg.
Mutton numbers were limited and quality was mixed.
Prices dropped with Merino ewes selling from $122 to $173/head and crossbreds receiving from $125 to $201/head.
Market reporter, Krystelle Ridley.
VC Reid reports that Friday's pig sale, held July 1, saw steady numbers across all categories except sows, which halved.
Prices across most categories, including pork, suckers and sows, were firm, while bacon was $5 dearer.
Pig sales are held fortnightly at the Central West Livestock Exchange.
