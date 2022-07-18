Op Shop now open: Eugowra CWA news

The next meeting of Eugowra Branch will be held at the CWA rooms at 43 Nanima St at 11am on August 12.
At our July meeting we welcomed a new member, Liz Campbell.
Margaret, Frances, Jeanette and Sharon manned our stall for Community Information Day.
The opening of the "Op" Shop on July 16 was very successful after a very cold start.
Many thanks to all our members who worked so hard to get the room furnished and signs made and advertising.
The "Op" shop will be open again on Saturday 6th and Saturday 20th August, watch out for the signs and banners. Donations may be left on meeting days, second Friday of month, or with members.
On Tuesday July 5 CWA catered for the Rural Advisory Mental Health Program in the CWA rooms.
Phillip Worrad was the presenter, those who attended were impressed by the presentation, "Responding to suicide risk in our community". This was a very informative day.
We learned about box breathing: Hands together, breathe in for 4 as you take them above your head, hold for four as you take them wide, lower hands as you breathe out counting to 4, finally bring hands together counting to 4 .
Phil touched on mindfulness: Be aware as you make tea, hold and feel the cup, drink tea slowly.
Positive reframing - Turn negative thoughts into positive. Think of benefits and have gratitude. Use positive learning. Burn off tension through physical activity for example gardening, yoga and nature walks - and talk.
If you are well, you realise your abilities and cope with normal stressors. You are able to work productively and contribute to your community.
Depression affects thinking, feelings and behaviour. It affects physical wellbeing, study, work and relationships. It often co-occurs with anxiety and substance abuse.
Signs and symptoms include a loss of interest or pleasure, feeling worthless, social isolation, impaired sleep, declined appetite irritability, poor concentration, difficulty making decisions, out of character anger, loss of "future" language and thinking thoughts of death.
Take care of the fundamentals: we need need six to eight hours sleep, healthy diet, regular exercise, regular breaks from work, a relaxing hobby, moderate caffeine and alcohol intake.
Reconnect: Have meaningful work, reconnect with others especially volunteer work, act on intrinsic values, overcome addition to self, remember a person is not their trauma.
Many services and help is available, including at 13YARN (13 92 76), Smiling Mind, Plum Village, mindspot.org.au, Beyond Blue - 1300 22 4636, Headspace, or your GP or Psychologist.
In an emergency phone 000.
If you can get to Parkes you can walk in to the Safe Haven at 3/195-199 Clarinda Street between 9am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday.
Philip Worrad can be reached on 0436 921 076 email Philip.Worrad@health.nsw.gov.au or contact the Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511.
