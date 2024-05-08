Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Men in balaclavas steal saw, make threats with it in overnight robbery attempt

Updated May 9 2024 - 9:47am, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for information following a break, enter and attempted armed robbery in the state's central west this morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.