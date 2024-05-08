Men in balaclavas steal saw, make threats with it in overnight robbery attempt

Police are appealing for information following a break, enter and attempted armed robbery in the state's central west this morning.
About 3.20am on Wednesday 8 May 2024, five unknown people, wearing black clothing and balaclavas, entered a property on Ferry Street, Forbes.
When a resident yelled at the group, they stole a reciprocating saw and ran from the property.
About 3.50am, a 66-year-old man was walking on Bandon Street, Forbes, when he was approached by two males, wearing black clothing and balaclavas, who demanded money and threatened him with a reciprocating saw.
When another two men approached from nearby and intervened, the 66-year-old man left the location. He was not injured.
The unknown males then assaulted the two men, ages unknown, and threatened them with the saw, before they fled on foot.
The two men received minor injuries as a result.
Officers attached to Central West Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into the incidents.
As inquiries, anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
