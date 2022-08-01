TV series search for family brings Matt Moran all the way back to Forbes

Sometimes it feels like all roads lead to Forbes - and it's certainly seemed the case with two recently screened episodes of SBS's Who Do You Think You Are bringing their subjects here on their journey through their family history.
Australian actress Paula Duncan ended up in Forbes on a search for how her great grandmother would have acquired a valuable gold brooch she's wearing in a family photograph.
The answer, revealed to Paula in Victoria Park, lay in the family's success on the Lachlan goldfields in the early days of the gold rush, and a brother's generous gift to his sister in thanks for her assistance.
Forbes' picturesque historic buildings, park and lake all feature in the episode.
In episode 6, which screened on July 26, celebrity chef Matt Moran came to Forbes on his journey to learn the story of his great, great grandmother Elizabeth Emma Burke (nee Green).
As he looked through the names on his family tree, Moran remembered travelling to Forbes as a child for Mrs Burke's 100th birthday celebrations.
He learned more of her story seated at a table at the Forbes Museum, with historian and Forbes local Rob Willis leading him through some of the documents that Who Do You Think You Are uncovered during their research.
The full story unfolds in the episode which is available through SBS on Demand.
Moran was presented with a Forbes Advocate article about the very 100th birthday celebrations he attended and a photograph of Mrs Burke - both unearthed by the Forbes Family History Group.
Forbes Family History's Cheryl Barton said the request for assistance came through from the Who Do You Think You Are team about 12 months ago, although they didn't know who was going to feature in the actual show.
They've got much of the family history - for descendants living locally who might like to explore their story - in the Family History Group archives.
Filming of the episode took place at Forbes Museum, with volunteers there finding Moran a great guest to have.
He was happy to pose amongst the Museum's historic kitchen wares, Margaret Adams said, with the Canberra stove that was found during upstairs renovations of the historic Osborne Hall.
"He was a lovely bloke, really kind," Mrs Adams said.
