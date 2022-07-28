River, tree and Wiradjuri skylore now feature in Forbes Hospital mural

A mural featuring Wiradjuri skylore and trees has been completed for the Forbes Hospital mortuary corridor.
Wiradjuri artist Scott Sauce Towney was commissioned to develop a mural for the corridor, a previously plain space in the service area of the hospital.
It's hoped the mural will make the space will be more sympathetic to people at a difficult time, and was the suggestion of staff member Carolyn Pearce.
Christine met with Carolyn and Jenni McGee and a tree of life was suggested as a theme, a press released issued by Arts OutWest on Thursday states.
The mural was commissioned as part of the Lachlan Arts and Culture Program as part of the redevelopment of Parkes and Forbes hospitals.
Scott is a Peak Hill Aboriginal Artist who has completed public art works in Forbes and the Parkes Shire. He has experience painting murals and his work is represented on footy shirts and on a $1 Australian coin.
Scott has completed a series of works on Wiradjuri sky stories which has been adapted for this mural.
The design was developed using the Yarran-Do (Yarran Tree) connecting the earth to the sky. The Yarran-Do has Wiradjuri carved tree symbols on the tree.
Wiradjuri constellation designs link the tree to the sky and flow down the corridor towards the mortuary entry. The river also flows through the image.
Scott developed symbols that are relevant to the function of the mural, guiding people to the mortuary.
Arts OutWest's arts and health team coordinated the mural project, and it was completed in July 2022.
