Golfer's thrill: Lachlan Alley aces the third at Forbes course

By Short Putt
The Forbes golfers were expecting something good on the weekend and for one player it was especially good. Junior Golfer Lachlan Alley scored a Hole-in-One, something which many golfers try for a lifetime to achieve but never accomplish.
The Saturday competition was meant to be the Golf NSW 2-Person Ambrose, but because of the wet weather through the week that not only made the course wet but affected the progress of the greens renovations the competition was altered to an Individual Stableford event.
The Mens competition on Saturday, sponsored by Shirley Redfern, had good support with a field of 63 players. Many were pleased to be able to venture out in their carts, while others were pleased to return to swinging the club after their involvement in winter sports.
The feature story of the day was the Hole-in-One scored by Junior Golfer Lachlan Alley on the 3rd hole. The records are being scrutinised but he may be the youngest player to score an 'Ace' at Forbes.
Lachlan upstaged his dad Anthony who had just prior put his tee shot to about a metre from the Pin. Lachlan's shot arced gracefully towards the pin, landed and hopped once before burying itself in the hole with a clatter against the pin. I am not sure who was more excited - Lachlan or his Dad. This shot put paid to the remainder of the field grabbing the Super Pin rewards.
In the comp, the Div-1 winner was Wade Ritchie with 39 points. He had a good front-9, mixing '2' and '3' pointers all the way. His back-9 was a bit scrambled with a few 1-pointers to tarnish the result. The runner-up was Shane Sallaway with 36 points. He also had a good front-9, albeit marred by a couple of 1-pointers. And he also struggled a bit on the back-9, recording fewer 3-pointers than on the front-9.
The Div-2 winner was Lachlan Alley whose scoring was a real roller-coaster but overall steady on both halves. The 5-pointer on the 3rd hole followed the 4-pointer on the 1st hole, but thereafter it was uneventful. Lachlan managed 18-18 on each half, with more scoring consistency on the back-9. Runner-up was Matt Duff with 35 points. He was on fire through the front-9 with five 3-pointers, but stumbled badly on the back-9. The two 'wipes' and three 1-pointers were a serious deterrent to a 40+ score.
The NTP's went to - 9th: Kim Herbert; 18th: Graham Newport, of whom only Kim converted for a '2'. The greens had holes and sand drifts on them thus affecting scoring. Consequently there were only four 2's overall, with the 9th having the lion's share. Rob Webb managed a birdie on the 18th hole, which ensured he would be back next week after a less than desirable day on the course.
The 3rd Hole Super Pin went of course to Lachlan Alley for his Hole-in-one. While rumour has it that not many others came close, when they checked the Super-pin sheet they were scuttled in any case.
The ball sweep went to 30 points on count back, going to: 35 - P Maher, W O'Neill, A Alley; 34 - G Webb, J Bernardi; 33 - M Haley; 32 - B Doyle, J Mallon, S Betland, P Cowhan; 31 - I Bown, D Bayley; 30 - T Cogswell, T Morgan.
There were no visitors on the day, although a number played socially on the Sunday.
The challenges on the course served to keep the scoring, with only three players playing to their handicap or better. The soft ground conditions ensured that there was little to no run, thus requiring the players to play full shots. The sand and holes on the green made for interesting putting.
In some cases the ball struggled to get to the hole, while in others it seemed to scoot bye. One player to fall fowl of the greens was Graham Newport. He managed to nab the NTP on the 18th, but then proceeded to 3-putt for a finishing '4'.
Terry Griffiths was pleased with his game. Having just returned from a trip away he was keen to get the cart moving. His enjoyment extended to 'getting his money's worth', which in golfing parlance usually means they have played more shots than they should have.
Also returning from a trip away was Peter Grayson. In the Golfie he extolled the virtue of fishing, reminiscing on his two fish caught. Both were Bream, extending to 43 and 38 cm in length. But unfortunately that was the only things he caught. Back at Forbes his golf showed signs of neglect.
Brian Doyle also returned to the golfing environment, after a period away with some injury. His shoulder may have kept his swing quiet, but his wrist did not trouble his putting. His putter was on fire, seeming to drop putts from anywhere on the green when it was needed. He and Greg Webb combined well to consign the Tony Cogswell and Peter Grayson pair to the KENO ticket purchase.
Ben Robinson was also back on the course, but still somewhat in footy mode where he tried to cover the field. His golf was much the same, leading him everywhere but on the straight and narrow.
And Peter Barnes was back from his West Coast excursion. He did not encounter any rain until he ventured back to the eastern states. Luckily he was able to play the 'Nullabor 18' in fine conditions, although his score was unremarkable.
There was no Stableford Medley comp on Sunday due to the low numbers. But there was good weather for the social and visiting players.
Here is the news:
Hopefully it will be fine this Sunday for the inaugural 'Australian Naggers Cup', being played at Condobolin over 27-holes. The Cup is to be contested by mixed couples, but there is also an 'Odds & Sods' prize for those who don't have a 'mixed' partner. Perhaps some Dads getting a gift from their families can enjoy a hit.
And on Sat 10 Sep we have the Roylances Ambrose Day: This is a 4-Person Ambrose with shotgun start at 10 am. A nomination sheet is available at the Pro Shop, with the nomination fee including a meal. The usual Ambrose rules apply.
Sun 25 Sep is this year's VW Scramble Day. Check the notices on display, and speak to Head Pro Adam for details.
The Mens 'Wallace Cup' has been a bit disrupted by the weather. But three games remain to be played to determine the Semi-Finalists. Those competitors are encouraged to do their best to get their match completed.
The season for the Summer Sixes is fast approaching. The call for team nominations will go out soon, with competition play to commence in early October. Details are still being finalised, so check in the Pro Shop or keep tabs on Social Media for any updates.
Head Pro Adam advises of a couple of Golf Equipment Demo days:
Check with him for details and to book a time slot. There are more to come.
Other items on the Programme include:
Sat 24 Sep: 4-ball Ambrose Medley - Albie Callaghan
Sun 25 Sep: VW Scramble.
Sat 29 Oct: is an 18-Hole Individual Stableford but will also be the 'DoItForJarod' Day, when players are requested to make a gold coin donation.
It is crystal ball time:
The Mens comp on Sat 3 Sep is the Monthly Medal, sponsored by McFeeters Motor Museum. Sunday 4th has a Stableford Medley, and the 'Naggers Cup' at Condobolin.
Mother Nature won out in all veteran golf competitions last week with both Forbes and Parkes courses out due to rain and the following dampness.
And you wouldn't want to know it but light (very light) rain is predicted on Thursday for play in the 'twin towns' here in Forbes. But there is some good news, the temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees.
So, get the clubs out and come on over for hit over 18 holes on Thursday, and enjoy afternoon tea with a 'sanger' and drink for the trip home. Noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.
Don't forget Tuesday social 12 holes, be at the Pro Shop from 9am and your guaranteed a hit. If you missed last week due to the rain organiser Geoff Drane welcome a 'hand full' to a sausage sizzle and drink around lunch time which was well received.
One of the talking points recently is the move by Golf Australia to test the waters on scrapping men's and ladies tees in favour of gender natural courses.
There appears to be a couple of reasons, attracting more lady golfers and to play based on your ability rather then gender.
We don't know about attracting more ladies but here in Forbes imagine the ladies having to tee off from the men's championship tee on the 10th, and the increased length on the 7th and 13th for example. Interesting times.
But if the two-tier system was introduced would that mean men who have lost a bit of length in their game, as is the case with most veteran golfers, could they tee off from the 'front' marker? Only time will tell.
A bit like the golfer who asked, "How do you think I could improve my game?"
The Pro, "Have a break from it for a couple of week," Golfer, "Good idea, then what?" The Pro, "Take up croquet."
By the Roving Reporter
The Ladies missed their regular golf day last Wednesday 24th due to the rain, the only results are from Saturday 27th.
There were 11 players who enjoyed the mud and were playing for a prize from Isabells Place, our kind sponsor.
The lucky winner was Ann Marie Gaffney with 35 points with Verna Lane not far back with 32 Stableford points to be Runner Up. Nearest the Pin on 9th was Jenny Fletcher and 18th Robin Lyell.
The Canowindra Tournament due to be held on 8th September has been postponed due to part of the course being under water.
As mentioned last week the Shootout Final is set down for Sunday 6th November and the list of the top ten will be posted as soon as possible.
