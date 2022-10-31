Forbes Advocate

Storms lash Forbes: trees down, power out to more than 1700 homes

Updated November 1 2022 - 11:18am, first published October 31 2022 - 8:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Rescue NSW Forbes also responded to this call after a falling tree downed a powerline. Picture by FRNSW Station 294 Forbes on Facebook

Storms lashed Forbes on Monday night, with trees down and power cut to more than 1700 properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.