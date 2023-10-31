The people have spoken.
And they've said the Bogan Gate Pub is their most favourite pub in the state.
The Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW held their 2023 Awards for Excellence on Tuesday afternoon at the WINX Stand at Royal Randwick Racecourse.
The prestigious event celebrated hospitality excellence across 46 categories, which include accommodation, dining, entertainment, marketing, social media, community service, talented employees and people's choice.
In attendance were representatives of the Bogan Gate Pub and the Coachman Hotel Motel, who were both named in the top 12 for the People's Choice Award. Bogan Gate Pub was also nominated for Best Regional Redevelopment.
Named the crowd favourite, Bogan Gate Pub won the People's Choice Award, with very surprised managers Chris and Kerrie-Anne Schembri accepting the award before an audience of more than 1200 industry peers and community leaders.
Chris and Kerrie-Anne were accompanied by a number of their staff at the awards who couldn't contain their excitement.
Kerrie-Anne posted videos to their Facebook page shortly after the winning announcement to thank all of their loyal customers and supporters for voting for them.
"I cannot explain how happy that makes me feel, thank you," she said.
