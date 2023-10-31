Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Bogan Gate Pub wins People's Choice Award at 2023 AHA NSW Awards for Excellence

Christine Little
By Christine Little
November 1 2023 - 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bogan Gate Pub managers Chris and Kerrie-Anne Schembri, and chef Denise Dwyer proudly show-off their award on Tuesday. Photo by Bogan Gate Pub
Bogan Gate Pub managers Chris and Kerrie-Anne Schembri, and chef Denise Dwyer proudly show-off their award on Tuesday. Photo by Bogan Gate Pub

The people have spoken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.