Forbes Advocatesport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Local triples team claims honours in Grenfell tournament

Updated January 17 2024 - 10:36am, first published January 16 2024 - 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Bolam, Brian Asimus and Brett Davenport were congratulated on their win in the Grenfell Coca Cola Triples tournament. Picture by Grenfell Lawn Bowlers Club, Facebook
Shane Bolam, Brian Asimus and Brett Davenport were congratulated on their win in the Grenfell Coca Cola Triples tournament. Picture by Grenfell Lawn Bowlers Club, Facebook

Brett Davenport, Brian Asimus and Shane Bolam were the toast of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (Bowlie) on Saturday evening after winning the highly competitive Grenfell Coca Cola Triples tournament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.