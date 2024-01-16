Local triples team claims honours in Grenfell tournament

Brett Davenport, Brian Asimus and Shane Bolam were the toast of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (Bowlie) on Saturday evening after winning the highly competitive Grenfell Coca Cola Triples tournament.
"This I feel would be the first major win for the 'boys' and to collect the $1500 first prize is something special," Brian, or Spro as he is more commonly know within the Forbes club said.
"It was a big effort," he added.
Brett led for Brian to play second with Shane skipping the winning trio where three games of 17 ends were played.
"A huge effort to skip in a tournament of this quality," Brian commented.
"Adding to the delight of winning we got Scooter's (Scott Andrews) team in the last. That was a good win. We had six teams playing and were the only combination to have a collect," Brian said adding that no other major tournaments appear on the horizon with future play centering on club championship games.
While delighted to win Brian said the Grenfell club deserved praise. "It is a nice friendly club, they even sent a bus over (at a fee) to collect 11 of us. The greens were also very good. A great day," he added.
Our winning score and other combinations representing the club - Brett Davenport, Brian Asimus, Shane Bolam 3 wins, + 39; * Scott McKellar, John Kennedy, Lyall Strudwick 2 wins, +21; * Bruce and Geoff Williams and Glenn Kearney 2 wins, +17; * Shayne Staines, Bert Bayley and Christian West 2 wins, -5; * Peter Besgrove, Robert Dukes, Scott Andrews 1 win, -8; * Bob Grant, Sid Morris, Denny Byrnes 1 win, -9.
With such a large contingent of players in Grenfell last Saturday no play in Super Saturday.
All this is expected to change this weekend with noms from 9.30am for the 10am start. Be early to get your chance to start the weekend in the best possible way, a game of bowls at the right time of the day in these summer conditions.
It was hot on the green with the clubhouse becking to cool 30 players on WEDNESDAY morning last week where 'The Chief' Trevor Currey welcomed Toowong Queensland visitors Robyn and Rick Bradley and Greg Purcell for a social roll.
Card draw winners Greg Purcell and Lyall Strudwick 23-12 in 20 ends over Ray Dunstan and Tony Bratton. If the bowls didn't get Ray, the heat certainly did as he and Tony struggled from the outset, down 9-0 after five and 17-2 at half time.
Second drawn as winners were Noel Jolliffe and Alf Davies 28-11, also in 20 over Robyn Bradley and Paul Doust leading 16-4 after 10.
In a game of triples Geoff West, Cheryl Hodges and John Kennedy won 14-9 in14 over Bill O'Connell, Dale Scott and Kerry Dunstan. It was close early, 7-6 after seven.
Ivan Hodges had bragging rights over his 'mate' Peter Hocking leading for John Gorton to win 15-12 in 18 over Leslie Dunstan and Mr Hocking. The last four ends proved the winner after they trailed 9-12 only to win the run home 6-0.
She was a champion in carpet bowls now Sue Smith is proving just as challenging in lawn bowls skipping for Peter Mackay to win 16-10 in 16 over Bill Scott and Cliff Nelson. They led 12-5 after nine.
Peter Barnes and his skip Rick Bradley had two things to talk about after play, their beloved West Tigers and a 14-11 win over a very 'hot' John Browne and Barry Shine in 18 after it was 6-all after seven then 11-all with three to play.
In the last Trevor Curry was as hot as the morning leading for Cheree Vincent to win 24-7 in 16 over Max Vincent and Sue White. They only led 9-5 after eight. In-house winners Don Craft and Noel Jolliffe.
THURSDAY afternoon heat told, only 18 players for the $600 jackpot with resting touchers to Cheree Vincent and Dale Scott. For a change, no raspberries.
In triples Billy Cowell, Jamie Dukes and Christian West won 19-7 over Mick Merritt, Terry Molloy and Lyall Strudwick in 16 leading 12-0 after eight before M, T and L opened their eyes.
Just as impressive were Billy Dukes and Scott McKellar with a 34-18 win in 22 over Peter Besgrove and Tony Bratton. They had to finish strong with the score against them 11-14 after 13.
Clint Hurford and Dale Scott won 26-20 over Tara-Lee Shaw and Al Phillips in 22 after it was 8-all after seven, 15-all after 12 and 18-all after 17. In the last Cheree Vincent, a skip one day, a lead the next but no bother as she and Denny Byrnes won 26-11 in 22 over Max Vincent and Bruce Jones leading 14-6 after 11.
The jackpot of $320 attracted players for five games SUNDAY where the big winners for the morning were Clint Hurford and Allan Hilder in the after play meat raffle.
Jamie Hosler and John Gorton won 18-9 over the scheduled 16 ends playing Dale Maynard and Allan Hilder leading 8-2 before drinks were called. Next door Nick and Greg Gunn were too strong for Cliff Nelson and Viv Russell winning 19-11. They trailed 4-10 after eight before winning the run home 15-1.
Shayne Staines and Al Phillips won 18-10 over Peter Greenhalgh and Scott Andrews winning the majority of ends early but only just in front 6-3 after eight. Clint Hurford continues to win this time leading for Geoff Brown 13-10 over Declan Hurford and Dale Scott leading 7-3 at drinks.
In the last, a game of triples had Mick Merritt, Paul Baker and John Cutler home 19-8 over 12 ends playing Billy Cowell, Peter Tisdell and Peter Mackay leading 11-6 after six.
NOTE - All nomination sheets for this year's club championship games are in a folder at the notice board.
THE USUAL: The recently installed advertising boards, and they look great and have amongst other happenings the following.
* Social bowls - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am. * Indoor bowls - Monday 2pm. * Pool Comp - Friday 7pm. * Croquet - Sunday 9.30am. * Bingo - Thursday 1pm.* Members draw - 7pm Wednesday. Happy Hour - Friday 4.30pm to 6pm. Sunday 12 midday to 1.30pm. * Club raffle - Friday from 5.30pm. * Catering for all parties, get to-gethers etc.
