We're set to become a Driver Reviver town again, can you make a cuppa?

Can you make a cuppa?
Do you have a few hours to spare?
Forbes is set to become a Driver Reviver town again!
We have a state-of-the-art van, now we just need the people.
Peter Bright from Forbes Lions is putting together a roster of volunteers to provide a cuppa and a bikkie - and a friendly face - to travellers.
You don't have to be a member of Lions, they're just coordinating the roster on behalf of the community.
The idea would be to open the van from possibly 10am to 5pm in peak travel times such as the start and end of school holiday periods, starting with the Easter long weekend.
"Really you only need two people at a time so if you had two four-hour shifts that's only four hours a day," Peter said.
And the job isn't too onerous.
"Basically they make cups of tea and coffee - and biscuits get donated," Peter said.
"The only thing we need to buy is milk day-to-day."
The van itself is incredibly well appointed and will be placed on a slab in Victoria Park, where visitors can enjoy the shady park and make use of public amenities.
It's also just a short walk into our town centre.
It's a great opportunity to have a chat about Forbes and tell people what a wonderful community we live in.
You don't even need to handle money as Driver Reviver is a free service to travellers.
Donations that are received can be used within our own community - Peter suggests that volunteers nominate the cause they would like to support and the proceeds will be donated to the one with the most votes.
"There's lot of people in the community who could benefit from it, it's just a matter of getting it up and running," Peter said.
If you can help please call or text Peter Bright on 0419463803, or go online to the Forbes N District Lions Facebook page to find out more.
Forbes received Federal funding for the brand new van in 2021 and Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said it was all about saving lives on rural roads.
