Plans for Forbes Rugby's charity golf day in full swing

Preparations are in full swing for the annual Forbes Rugby Union Club Charity Golf Day, raising money for the Peter Murphy Memorial Fund (PMMF) and Forbes CanAssist.
Peter Murphy was a lifelong supporter of the Forbes Platypi, a former player and club president.
The fund was established following the passing of the popular high-school teacher in 2017 and aims to assist young people, with financial limitations, to pursue their dreams.
"There are so many stories of Pete Murphy's kindness to those in the community, of him helping and mentoring young students, and this is our small way of carrying on that legacy," Life Pharmacy Group CEO, Michael Flannery, said.
"The idea [of the Golf Day] originated because we have all these people coming to Forbes for the Rugby Lunch and we wanted to take the opportunity to host the Golf Day to raise money for two important causes in the Peter Murphy Memorial Fund and Forbes CanAssist."
This year six Forbes families, most who have businesses in Sydney, are sponsoring the event including Life Pharmacy Group (LPG), Fugen Constructions, Green Grove Group, Causeway, Bushman's and Bernardi's.
"The local community donates enough, throughout the year, to various local charities," Michael said.
"We felt this was a way, those of us based in Sydney, could help put some money back into the community and region that we love."
The FRUC Golf Day is a four person Ambrose with registrations opening at 12.30pm on Friday March 22, 2024.
There'll be a 1pm briefing and 1.30pm shotgun start.
The cost is $25 per player for members, $50 for non-members.
Forbes CanAssist volunteers will be hosting the barbecue with all donations going towards the charity.
"It's a great day out and a lot of fun," Michael said.
"We encourage everyone to grab their golfing mates and join us - golf ability and experience doesn't matter, it's all about the cause."
For any information about the Forbes Rugby Union Club Charity Golf Day, contact Will Gunn at the Forbes Golf Club and Pro Shop on 68511 554.
