'I've learned so much': Hartwig's summer with junior Raiders

It's been a summer of opportunity for Max Hartwig, in training with Canberra Raiders' Harold Matthews' squad.
The young hooker / dummy half is loving learning new skills and making new mates in rugby league with the club, even if the early rounds of the season were pretty tough for the young Raiders.
"We're starting to come out the other side now I'm pretty sure," he said on the back of the club's Round 6 win over Panthers.
Hartwig trialed for the side after captaining Red Bend 16s to the grand final against Parkes last year, he's been selected for the team on a number of occasions through the season and says it's been a great opportunity and fun experience.
"I've learned so much in such a short space of time," he said.
"It's good to learn new skills: just the movements, tackle techniques and things like that."
It's resulted in a pretty hectic schedule, travelling to Canberra for training Wednesday afternoons and again Friday when selected for the team for the weekend competition.
In between, Max has commenced an apprenticeship at Roylance's Tractor Replacements while continuing with studies at Red Bend Catholic College.
And given it combines two of his long-held interests in agriculture and mechanical, he's enjoying that immensely too.
There are a few other country boys in the Canberra team, including Parkes' Jack Milne, alongside the Canberra-based players and he's found everyone welcoming.
"It was pretty exciting, it's pretty big really, even if you're not in the team it's still enjoyable to go down there and have a run around, to learn the new skills and have a bit of fun," he said.
There's just a few rounds left in Harold Matthews before Hartwig turns his attention back to local rugby league, with plenty of school competition as well as training for Forbes Magpies Under 18s.
Max won a premiership with Red Bend 16s in 2022 and captained the team to the grand final in 2023, scoring three tries before his team's tough loss to Parkes.
He was one of the juniors who stepped up to Magpies under 18s a few times in their last season and relished the challenge.
As winter approaches, he can't wait to play before those home crowds on the local grounds.
"I love it (in Canberra) but I'll be pretty keen to get back and have a run around with the boys at home," he said.
