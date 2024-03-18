Garden Club seeks president to continue

The Forbes Garden Club held their AGM meeting on the 22nd February at the Forbes Men's Shed.
Tup Drabsch spoke with pride about the long Forbes Garden Club History. The first Garden Club was started in England 73 years ago.
We have been going for 70 years what a great record. We are hoping the club will continue for many years ahead.
Elvy has been an amazing President and with this front of our minds we need a committee. Unfortunately, members present were unable to commit to being President because of personal commitments.
Hopefully before the next meeting someone will "put their hand up!" Margaret Dent has nominated for vice President.
The flower of the month was won by Marlene Huf with her Fire Sprite, 2nd went to Irene Ford with a Nerine and third was Anne Reade with a Hibiscus. The raffle was won by Loris Stewart.
A motion was moved that future meetings will be on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 2pm.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday 26th March at the Men's Shed at 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.