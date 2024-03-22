Our tennis champions are Making Up The Numbers

The Forbes Tennis Club finalised their Tuesday night Summer Comp last week.
We had 11 teams playing and after we all played each other, we split into two divisions.
The winners of Division 1 were Making up the Numbers: Rodney Stewart, Christine Cogswell, Lara Stibbard and Rachel Eagles.
The runners-up were the Hot Shots: Peter, Nicole and Elias Bernardi, Col Britt and Robin Lyell.
The Division 2 winners were the Red Camels: Stuart Thomas, Peter Stitt, Gavan Coote, Robert Hopkins and John and Jenny Ridley.
The runners-up were Low Net Worth: Tiff Skinner, Adam Curry, Verity and Brodie Page.
The last evening was followed by presentations to the prize winners and drinks and nibbles.
For the weeks until Easter, we are holding our 2024 Club Championships.
Men's and Ladies Doubles, Mixed Doubles and Men's and Ladies Singles will be on the 26th.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.