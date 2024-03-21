Forbes men win golf pennants in close contest at Duntryleague

On Sunday the Finals of the Central West District Mens Pennants were held at Duntryleague. The snappy conditions, which included a cloud burst that swamped the 17th green late in the matches, proved a boon for the Forbes Div 1 team who prevailed in a tight contest.
The opposition for Forbes Div 1 Pennants were Dubbo, who have shown good form all year. They matched the form of Forbes when both finished top of their tables with three wins each.
The win hung in the balance as the final matches went all the way. In starting order, Brad Ashton had a difficult start then clawed his way back but ultimately fell by 3-1. Peter Dawson turned with a handy lead but stumbled on the way home, falling at the last hurdle to go 1 down.
Caleb Hanrahan had a good run, gaining an early lead which he held to win his match 4-2. John Betland, at No 1, also won his match 4-2, and finishing ahead of the final match involving Steve Betland. Steve Betland had a very tight tussle, eventually gaining the win, and the Pennants title, with a 1-up win on the 18th.
This win follows on from the Runner-up they earned last year and semi-finals losses in years before that. It now gives Forbes GC 'the set'. That is, a win for each Division with Div 2 (2014), Div 3 (2012 & 2020) and Div 4 (2017).
In the other results, Div 2 was won by Bathurst (3-2) over Parkes, Div 3 went to Parkes (4-1) over Mudgee, and Div 4 saw Cowra prevail 4.5 - 0.5 over Dubbo.
The Mens comp on Saturday was a 4-Person Ambrose Medley, sponsored by the Forbes Rugby Union Club. The field of 92 players included 10 Ladies, three Juniors, 17 Social players and 62 Men. They all enjoyed balmy weather and good run on the fairways. The best efforts on the greens of the Course staff helped but there were still some bobbly putts.
The Winning group comprised Taylor Krause, A Tier, Sam Jarrett and Oli Patterson, who finished with a nett score of 56.5. They took advantage of the front-9 with a 29, then followed on the back-9 with a 34 to equal the second-lowest scratch score of the day. They finished the front-9 with seven consecutive birdies, and two more on the way home.
Runners-up were the group of Dave Rhodes, Rob Webb, John Kuntze and Peter Tisdell. They played more evenly with a 35-34 and 69 total, but their handicap helped them to a nett 58. They had three bogeys but balanced those with six birdies, which definitely helped them get their spot on count back.
The best scratch score of the day was a 61, compiled by Josh Coulthurst, Caleb Hanrahan, Jacob Bernardi and Ash Hogan. Their six birdies and an eagle on the front-9 were paired with four birdies and a bogey on the back-9. But with the lowest handicap in the field they needed something extra special, unfortunately finishing third.
The ball sweep went to 58 1/4, going to: 58 - Coulthurst/ Hanrahan, J Bernardi/ A Hogan; 58 1/8 - G Webb/ P Grayson/ B Doyle/ B Shine; 58 1/4 - C Coates/ C Kaehler/ K & M Jeffress, and P Pymont/ R Smith/ L Fraser/ P Duke.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Men: J Bernardi, Ladies: D Tilley; 18th - Men: C Kaehler (Pks), Ladies: D Tilley. The group converted the men's NTPs for 2's, but Deb Tilley's group only managed one conversion. As to be expected with four cracks at each putt, there were a number of 2's. They were evenly spread across the par-3's with the 3rd and 9th both having 6 each of the 21 scored in total.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin went to Mike Jeffress (Pks) who did really well to get his shot to within 161 cm, and knock three other players off in the process. That way at least he did not have to spend time removing the duck deposits, which made longer putts quite exciting.
This format gives the opportunity to cover up some individual mistakes, but also relies on at least one player hitting a good shot every time. And when it all goes well a good score ensures, as seen by the Coulthurst group.
Barry Parker's group enjoyed some good fortune. They managed a chip-in on the 3rd hole for a '2', and apart from a birdie on the 6th played par golf. Then the 15th gave them a real boost with an 'eagle'. Mick Prior sent a good shot down the fairway, which gave "Scadger" a clean shot to the green. It dribbled off the side, but a handy chip-in gave them the reward.
Andrew Norton-Knight's group managed a birdie on the 2nd hole and pars for the remainder of the front-9. The back-9 yielded three birdies, on the 12th, the 15th and the 18th. The last one was courtesy of a monumental putt slotted by Matt Walton.
Gregg Webb appeared to finish with sore shoulders. They all managed their drives by the 14th, but apparently it was a display of par golf by Gregg that carried the team to near success. He, or perhaps they, managed birdies on three of the par-5's, bookended each half with a '2', and otherwise played flawless golf for a 65. But their handicap meant they were only good enough for 4th spot.
The groups of ladies fared well playing sub-par golf on the front-9. Wendy Simmons group nearly had a birdie-fest on the back-9, well they had two consecutive birdies. Jenny Fletcher's group were hamstrung on the back-9 by an arithmetic error, which gave them the equal highest scratch score. Their handicap helped to shift them up the leader board, but not far enough.
It was a case of "almost" for the Stevie G group. They managed two birdies and one bogey all day, with the adage that they were hamstrung by chipping for birdie rather than putting for them. A birdie on the 6th was good reward for a Jeff House drive, and Stevie G stuck his approach shot beside the pin to capitalise on Niel Duncan's drive on the 12th. But alas it was not enough, and with a smallish handicap they finished first at the wrong end of the Nett scores.
Here is the News:
The Mens CWDGA Pennants finished in fine style, as described above. Many players are now looking forward to next year, hoping to grab another few 'Pennants'.
The Summer Sixes competition has reached the Grand Final, to be held on Sun 24 March. The four contenders are: Forbes Auto, Essential Energy, Forbes Auto Pretenders and Misfits. Play commences at 2:00 pm, but be there before hand to receive your allotted tee time.
In the Plate Preliminary Finals the four teams who play through the Grand Final week are: Gunn Golf, Bush Divas, Part Time Putters and 'Lost in the Trees'. Refer to the separate report for more details.
Players are reminded to advise the Pro Shop of the numbers to attend the Prize Presentation Dinner, to be held at the Golfie after the Grand Final. Players are free with guests paying a nominal fee. We must know by Wednesday.
It is crystal ball time:
This Saturday, 16 Feb, will be an 18-hole Stroke, sponsored by Elders Real Estate & Livestock. Sunday has the usual 9-Hole Sunday Stableford Medley comp, as well as the Summer Sixes Grand Final.
Note also that the Rugby Union President's Lunch Golf Day will be held on Friday 22 March. This is a shotgun start. Gather before 1:00 pm for a 1:30 start. Food will be available, courtesy of the Can-Assist cooks.
They were last and second last at Forbes the previous week but it was a different story at Parkes on Thursday when Alf Davies and John Fowler finished one-two in the twin-towns veterans golf competition.
Davies representing Forbes (who won the encouragement award on his home course) had a complete form turnaround and his excellent two over par 74 returned him 41 points for the 18 holes to finish two points clear of Parkes' John Fowler who posted a tidy 39 points.
The positive out of the day was that Parkes had its best roll-up for some time with 16 golfers participating and this was matched by Forbes, while Charlestown visitor Fred Massurit - who won the encouragement award - completed the field of 33.
Despite the gusting winds throughout the scoring was solid with 10 players compiling 35 points or better.
Forbes continued on its winning way in the twin-towns shield scoring 218 points to Parkes' 206.
Parkes' John Dwyer made it a double in the nearest-to-pins being the closest in B grade on the first and 11th holes, while the Forbes pair of Don McKeowen (first hole) and Andrew Grierson (11th hole) were the A grade winners.
Tom Medcalf made his vets debut for Parkes and put together a good round of 32 points, while another newcomer and Tom's playing partner Parkes' Mick Della-Ca had his third game.
The ball sweep went to 35 points and winners were: 37 - Rob Lea (P); 36 - Kim Herbert and Niel Duncan (F); 35 - Lindsay Elliott and Nym Dziuba (P) and Barry Parker, Barry Shine and Andrew Grierson (F).
This Thursday Grenfell will stage the monthly 18-hole Lachlan Valley Veterans golf competition. Nominations from 9.15 am for a 10am shot-gun start.
Peter Scholfield did the scoring for his playing group last Tuesday morning and did it well, he won with 32 points from perpetual runner-up Jeff Moon next best on 30 points.
Round of the morning well worth a mention was that of Laurie O'Connor who had a scratch score of two over par of the 12 holes posting 29 points.
Tuesday golf is for all, be at the Pro Shop aound 9am and a game guaranteed.
