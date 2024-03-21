Forbes men win golf pennants in close contest at Duntryleague

It was a case of "almost" for the Stevie G group. They managed two birdies and one bogey all day, with the adage that they were hamstrung by chipping for birdie rather than putting for them. A birdie on the 6th was good reward for a Jeff House drive, and Stevie G stuck his approach shot beside the pin to capitalise on Niel Duncan's drive on the 12th. But alas it was not enough, and with a smallish handicap they finished first at the wrong end of the Nett scores.