Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Forbes men win golf pennants in close contest at Duntryleague

March 22 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Hanrahan, Stephen Betland (c), Brad Ashton, Peter Dawson and John Betland celebrate their Division One pennants win with friends at the Forbes Golfie. Picture by Short Putt
Caleb Hanrahan, Stephen Betland (c), Brad Ashton, Peter Dawson and John Betland celebrate their Division One pennants win with friends at the Forbes Golfie. Picture by Short Putt

On Sunday the Finals of the Central West District Mens Pennants were held at Duntryleague. The snappy conditions, which included a cloud burst that swamped the 17th green late in the matches, proved a boon for the Forbes Div 1 team who prevailed in a tight contest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.