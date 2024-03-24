Ratcliffe claims his second Forbes Squash Open in well-contested final

Forbes Squash and Sporting Club recently held their 14th Forbes Open with competitors coming from far and wide to compete. The tournament was hotly contested and saw three days of close match ups between the 65 competitors.
In the Men's Open, Australian ranked, Benjamin Ratcliffe proved too strong for Forbes Squash Club president Darryn Piper winning the title in straight sets. This was the second Forbes Open title claimed by Benjamin Ratcliffe whose games were well enjoyed by spectators.
The Women's Open was a tightly contested division with only 20 points separating first and fourth in the end. Sophie Simpson from Guerrie was able to take out her first Forbes Open Women's title defeating Tracey Taylor from Bendigo in four sets.
The tournament also saw many local talents completing across all divisions. Forbes' rising talent Claire Bayley took out her first title at the open winning the Women's B grad final over Wagga Wagga' Lisy Toole. Claire is currently ranked 4th in NSW and in 8th Australia for her age division.
Another rising talent to watch which competed during the weekend was Henry Kross of Parkes. Henry at just 14 years of age competed in the Men's Open division and came away with 3rd. Another fantastic result to add to his resume after being the Junior Oceania title winner in New Zealand earlier this year in his age group respectively.
Other local wins went to Oli Dawes who defeated Reagan Acret of Wyong to win the Men's State Title. Brendon Allegri also put up a great fight to come away with runner up in the Men's A grade, behind Eddie Estevao of Roselands, Sydney.
The lower grade finals had many local match ups with Ladies C grade seeing Debbie Bryant defeat Kimberly Chudleigh. The Men's C Grade was also a local showdown with Sam Mackay defeating Scott Davey in a close game.
Ladies A was won by Chloe Beer of Cowra who walked away with the win in straight sets.
Men's B was won by Edward Ashworth from Sydney who defeated Ben Eldridge from Orange.
The days competitions were topped of with a delish breakfast and lunch thanks to our many sponsors including Bakehouse, Bernardi's IGA, Forbes Sportsman's Hotel and major sponsor Forbes Shire Council. We were also fortunate enough to have local councillor Brian Mattiske in attendance to present the awards.
