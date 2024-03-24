Forbes Advocate
Ratcliffe claims his second Forbes Squash Open in well-contested final

By Darryn Piper
March 25 2024 - 9:12am
Forbes Squash and Sporting Club recently held their 14th Forbes Open with competitors coming from far and wide to compete. The tournament was hotly contested and saw three days of close match ups between the 65 competitors.

