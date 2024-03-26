Major Pairs decided as club prepares for big Easter bowls carnival

The much-anticipated final of the Major Pairs took place last Sunday and the many spectators on hand witnessed an enthralling game of top line bowls between Ian Hodges and Robert "Bert" Bayley and Joe and Jeff Nicholson. While the 20 to 8 scoreline in favour of Ian and Bert would suggest an easy game, it does not reflect the quality of bowls that were played by all four bowlers. The tussle up front between Ian and Joe was one of the best for years but most agreed that it was Hodgey who got the edge over his younger opponent, and he laid the groundwork for Bert to build on. Multiple shots were hard to come by throughout the game, but Ian and Bert steadily built up their score with accurate and consistent bowling on every end. Joe and Jeff drew plenty of close bowls of their own but were just unable to get into the count, often by mere millimetres. Congratulations to Ian and Bert who showed they are well deserved Pairs Champions for 2024 and commiserations to Joe and Jeff who certainly carried on the well renowned Nicholson name that features prominently in the Club's trophy cabinet.