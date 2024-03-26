Exciting finish to golf's Summer Sixers

The grand final week of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition finished with a very exciting grand final for the main draw and a competitive contest in the Plate final.
The main draw grand final was held on Sunday March 24, with Forbes Auto, Essential Energy and Forbes Auto Pretenders in the contest. Unfortunately Misfits were unable to gather a team so could not participate.
The tension of the occasion was felt by all. With groups comprising players from each team there were no buddies to encourage each other along. Additionally, playing off the 10th tee added to the situation.
In at least three of the groups at least one player found the water off the tee, with one player dunking two balls into the water. This put the pressure on the others in the team to do well.
Kailab Tyne hit one of the better tee shots of all, remembering the advice given to him during the Saturday competition. Only two of the players managed a nett score under 36, being par, with most finishing two or three shots above the target.
For Forbes Auto, Nick Ryan had a par to start. Jono Cutler managed a par on the 17th, and Jack Dobell scored three pars. Kailab Tyne had the most pars of the team.
Essential Energy has been well led by Dean Fairly through the season, but this time it was Brett Pout who led the way. He did finish with two pars, and despite the best efforts of Dean it was not enough.
Forbes Auto Pretenders had a mixed bag of results. For most of the team their good form deserted them and it was left to Alex Feringa and Adrian Cole to provide some good scores. The Final result saw Forbes Auto and Forbes Auto Pretenders finish on 110 each.
The resultant count back gave the GF win to Forbes Auto. This was a great effort by both teams who have consistently produced low scores. Essential Energy (114) finished in third.
The Finals Plate Draw was played through the week. The scores were quite variable but no less competitive.
In the end the Plate went to Gunn Golf (95) over a very competitive Bush Divas (97). Part Time Putters (101) weren't far behind but LITT (114.5) had done their dash.
At the Presentation Dinner that night, MC Will Gunn thanked all teams for their participation, and encouraged them to spread the word for more players to participate next year.
He thanked the Pro Shop staff for their diligence in getting the players onto the course, and Steve Grallelis for his 'background' administration and help.
Club President Tony Cogswell thanked the very generous sponsors, Bernardi's, Flannery Pharmacy and BWR Accountants, as well as the support and good efforts of Head Pro Will Gunn for Gunn Golf. This support is essential for the success of the competition.
In closing the proceedings, Will indicated that this was his first season with Summer Sixes and recognised the opportunity it gave for non-golfers to be introduced to the game and had seen club memberships eventuate from the enjoyment.
