Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sweet beginnings: local horses to start in Bathurst's Gold Crown finals

Updated March 27 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sweet on Lexy is the fastest qualifier for Bathurst's $150,000 Gold Crown final for colts and geldings. Picture supplied
Sweet on Lexy is the fastest qualifier for Bathurst's $150,000 Gold Crown final for colts and geldings. Picture supplied

Two Forbes born and bred horses have clocked the fastest qualifying times for their Group 1 finals in Bathurst's prestigious Gold Crown Carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.