Promoting a career in health

Charles Sturt University's Three Rivers Department of Rural Health (DRH) has hosted a careers forum for Year 10 to 12 students from the Lachlan, Parkes and Forbes Local Government areas earlier this month.
The health careers forum was held on Wednesday, April 10 at the Red Bend Catholic College in Forbes with the aim of enticing rural students to enrol in health profession courses at a regional university such as Charles Sturt.
Students engaged and networked with community industry professionals to develop their interest toward a career in health. Attendees also participated in interactive workshops and discussions to showcase careers in regional and rural health, which gave students the opportunity to discover what Charles Sturt has to offer.
Three Rivers DRH Pathways Coordinator Ms Alishia Tomlinson said bringing this event to the region allowed students to see firsthand the possibilities within their community.
