Stormy start to 2022 after Forbes cops drenching in 2021

Forbes airport measured the second highest rainfall on local records in 2021; and 2022 has got away to a similarly stormy start. There has been just four inches of rain in just two days on the gauge. Forbes airport recorded 57.8mm - more than two inches - in the 24 hours to 9am on January 7; and another 44mm by 9am January 8. We've also seen the arrival of some summer temperatures with the stormy weather: there's already been five days over 35 degrees in 10 days of January when there was just one in the entire month of December 2021. Bureau of Meteorology records show Forbes receiving a whopping 1052.2mm or 42 inches of rain for the 2021 year. That's the wettest at the airport gauge; second only on local records to 1950 when 1130mm or more than 45 inches was recorded at the Camp Street weather station. Wyangala Dam reached 100 per cent of its capacity in August, after dipping to lows of eight per cent less than 18 months earlier. It resulted in major flooding for Forbes and surrounds, with major impacts on winter crops as the flood peak came down the Lachlan River on the eve of harvest. Looking back at 2021, January made a wet start to the year with 144mm measured at the airport, but March was the wettest month with 187.6mm. December saw 172.6mm hit the gauge to take the year to more than 1000mm or 40 inches of rain for the 12 month period. Our wettest day was March 23, when the airport had 89mm of rain. In town itself, Elvy Quirk advised she recorded 949mm or just shy of 40 inches of rain. If you'd like to contribute weather data or photos please email renee.powell@forbesadvocate.com.au or message the Forbes Advocate Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/09009a81-4cf3-44b3-9c89-477ccc930d0f.jpg/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg