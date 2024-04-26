Vale Sue Walker

As the wedding was approaching, Nan decided she'd better teach mum a bit about cooking. She with bacon and eggs, simple, or so she thought. However, after two hours of teaching, Mum just couldn't master it so Nan gave up, exasperated. She finally said, 'for goodness sakes, Susan at least learn how to make a decent cup of coffee!'

After returning to Forbes, Mum invited Nan, Pop and Kaz up for dinner. Roast chicken with all the trimmings. Pop was pretty impressed that she was putting on such a dinner. They arrived and sat down. Mum was absolutely shattered when she realised she hadn't turned the oven on.