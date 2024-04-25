Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Forbes Show turns into one-day affair

BM
By Brendan McCool
April 25 2024 - 4:01pm
Leading the grand parade at last year's show were 2022 Cowra Show Young Woman Sarah Wood, 2022 Forbes Young Woman Kelsey Muller and 2023 Forbes Young Woman Elise Dukes File photo.
The annual Forbes Show is set to return to town again this year, but with a major change: it is set to take place over one day, not two.

BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

