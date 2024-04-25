Forbes Show turns into one-day affair

The annual Forbes Show is set to return to town again this year, but with a major change: it is set to take place over one day, not two.
The 2024 Forbes Show is still scheduled to take place in September of this year, but will only return to the Forbes Showground for Saturday, September 7.
Forbes PA and H Show Secretary Felicity Nolan said there were several contributing factors why the committee decided to change the number of days the Show was on this year.
Among the reasons cited included a lack of volunteers and stewards, as well as changing attendance numbers.
Ms Nolan said they were seeing lower attendance numbers on the Friday, until after 5pm, and saw numbers fall on the Saturday after 3pm.
With the change in attendance numbers, Ms Nolan said the committee would decide to trial a one-day show for 2024 and see how it goes.
As of this week, the Show committee are still finalising their Young Woman and Rural Ambassador competitions and are on the lookout for more volunteers and stewards.
Ms Nolan said they are most in need for volunteers and stewards to help run the beef cattle competition and novelty events.
Ms Nolan said it is really important for them to be able to run the beef cattle competitions as many of the entries are from local students and schools.
The students and schools, Ms Nolan said, would have been preparing for quite some time for this competition and competitions such as thsone help students progress to compete at shows like the Sydney Royal.
Without this competition, Ms Nolan said, it's really the kids who are missing out.
Along with putting out calls for more volunteers and stewards,
Ms Nolan said they are encouraging local businesses, big or small, to get in touch with the Show committee about setting up a stall at this year's Show.
Ms Nolan said they would love for more local businesses to come in and showcase their wares.
For more information about the 2024 Forbes Show Society office, call (02) 6852 1311 or email forbesshow@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.